US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
cbs4local.com
UTEP receives $5 million NSF grant to support high-potential computer science students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso received a $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to provide financial support and professional development experiences to talented students in the field of computer science. As part of NSF’s Scholarships for STEM (S-STEM) program, the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Locomotive to host Sacramento Republic in home opener in March
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Locomotive FC is set to kick off its landmark fifth season at Southwest University Park against Sacramento Republic FC in March. The home opener match will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. MT. The match will be available to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric to close their doors soon to their walk in centers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — El Paso Electric said they decided to close all of their walk-in locations. People CBS4 spoke with said they were shocked to hear the news and they did not agree with the decision. "It’s gonna hurt the community it really is and they should keep...
cbs4local.com
Visitors from various states surprised with El Paso snowfall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. CBS4 spoke...
cbs4local.com
El Paso city council in executive session expected to vote on future of downtown arena
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso got an update on the feasibility study done on the downtown arena project also known as Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown arena project could be built...
cbs4local.com
El Paso city leaders vote to abandon Downtown arena project; repurpose funding
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Council members on Tuesday voted to abandon the construction of a new Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, in the Duranguito neighborhood in Union Plaza. The city will now look to "re-evaluate and repurpose" millions...
cbs4local.com
El Paso elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year from Dunkin'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teacher was awarded free coffee for a year from Dunkin' Wednesday. Leslie Ponce, who teaches fourth grade at Purple Heart Elementary School, was nominated by her sister for the "Raise A Cup to Teacher" Sweepstakes and was named Texas' grand prize winner.
cbs4local.com
Mayor discusses future of Downtown arena project, buildings in Union Plaza area
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — City of El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser shed light on what will come next for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center, also known as the Downtown arena, and the buildings in the Duranguito neighborhood that the city purchased for the project. Leeser's response...
cbs4local.com
El Paso DEA seized over 2 million fentanyl, fake pills in west Texas, New Mexico in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder across the whole U.S. in 2022. The El Paso DEA Division, which covers West Texas and the whole state of New...
cbs4local.com
Migrants left wet, cold after wintry mix falls in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants in downtown El Paso were met with the cold after a mix of rain and snow fell over the Borderland Monday. Some migrants told CBS4 their home countries are usually warm year-round and are not used to the El Paso cold. “It’s cold...
cbs4local.com
Law enforcement respond to crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 10. The crash left the Horizon exit heading east closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT camera showed smoke coming out of one vehicle. It is unknown of injuries. It is unknown...
cbs4local.com
2 people hospitalized following crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in west El Paso by West Towne Marketplace Wednesday night, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The two-vehicle crash was first reported at 9:44 p.m. on Northwestern Drive and Northern Pass Drive, according to El Paso Police Dispatch.
cbs4local.com
Woman accused of carjacking, leading police on pursuit in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of stealing a car in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Bianca Rodriguez, 27, is accused of stealing a car from the N. Main Street at the Citizens Bank. Police found the vehicle...
cbs4local.com
1 person seriously injured after rollover crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was seriously injured after a rollover crash in central El Paso on Wednesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at the intersection of Alabama and Aurora around 5 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One person was...
cbs4local.com
El Paso shelter sees food supply decrease as migrant crisis continues
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
cbs4local.com
Discovery at El Paso airport makes it on TSA's list of 'Top 10 Catches of 2022'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A discovery made at El Paso International Airport made it on the Transportation Security Administration's list of top 10 items found at airport security checkpoints in 2022. A TSA official found soiled money in crutches at the El Paso airport. "It's hard to imagine...
cbs4local.com
Woman hospitalized following shooting at Canutillo Palms Apartments
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting at the the Canutillo Palms Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police confirm that one woman was taken to the hospital and a male suspect fled the scene. This is a developing story; check back...
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
cbs4local.com
2 Venezuelans arrested, accused of driving stolen Jeep in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Venezuelans were arrested and accused of driving the wrong way in a stolen vehicle, El Paso officials said. The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2022. Officers were patrolling the area of Father Rahm near Sacred Heart Church and spotted a Jeep going the wrong way.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Public Library brings back 'Food for Fines' program to pay library fines
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Public Library and El Paso Animal Services are partnering with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank for the annual "Food for Fines" program. Starting Tuesday through Jan. 20 library patrons will be able to pay library fines by...
