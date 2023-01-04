ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Brookmeade Park homeless camp officially closes Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park, one of the city’s largest homeless encampments, closed Wednesday, with every resident housed. This comes after a decade of misuse, with crime, deaths, and drugs taking over the West Nashville park. Lowe is the founder of “Reclaim Brookmeade Park,” a group that’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gov. Lee elects appointees to Tennessee boards and commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee elected appointees to multiple state boards and commissions Wednesday. I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Lee. “Our state’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I thank these Tennesseans for their dedicated service.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford school district scrambles for building project funding

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County School leaders are trying to find a way to fund much needed building projects. The school system wants to expand existing schools and build new classrooms to accommodate the huge population increase. The way it normally works when the school needs money...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man, 19, killed in Madison shooting near public park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective with Metro Police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Baker, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police say Baker was found in...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person hurt in shooting on West End Ave Thursday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was hurt in a shooting on West End Ave and 16th Ave N early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Metro Communications says that one person was hurt in the shooting. This is a breaking news story, check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus

(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

1 dead, 2 injured in Murfreesboro crash

Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard. Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard. Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy