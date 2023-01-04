Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Brookmeade Park homeless camp officially closes Wednesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park, one of the city’s largest homeless encampments, closed Wednesday, with every resident housed. This comes after a decade of misuse, with crime, deaths, and drugs taking over the West Nashville park. Lowe is the founder of “Reclaim Brookmeade Park,” a group that’s...
wgnsradio.com
Resident Informs City of Murfreesboro He Wants to Speak Before Council About Homeless Encampment
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local resident has sent emails to the City of Murfreesboro requesting permission to speak before the City Council about what he calls a “bumcamp” on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. William James Boyd stated in his email to city officials, “The subject of my comments are the...
fox17.com
Gov. Lee elects appointees to Tennessee boards and commissions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee elected appointees to multiple state boards and commissions Wednesday. I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure that Tennessee continues to lead the nation,” said Lee. “Our state’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I thank these Tennesseans for their dedicated service.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Historic 'House of Mayors' scheduled for demolition in Murfreesboro
Even after more than 170 years of history and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the House of Mayors is about to come down.
Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Cumberland River.
fox17.com
Rutherford school district scrambles for building project funding
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County School leaders are trying to find a way to fund much needed building projects. The school system wants to expand existing schools and build new classrooms to accommodate the huge population increase. The way it normally works when the school needs money...
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
‘It’s a real mess’: Portland nonprofit forced to close after flooding
A nonprofit is struggling after a pipe burst and their building flooded, destroying a thrift store they run for the community.
The Factory at Columbia Offers Unique Shopping and Dining
In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe. The 71,000 square foot former factory now houses a collection of locally owned businesses, craftspeople, a chiropractor, and a yoga studio. Owner Darrell...
Road reopened after accident with log truck blocked Hwy. 43 in Columbia
Parts of U.S. Highway 43 are closed off in Columbia Thursday morning after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash, according to Columbia Fire and Rescue
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
fox17.com
Man, 19, killed in Madison shooting near public park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective with Metro Police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Baker, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police say Baker was found in...
Arrington community raises over $27,000 for man who lost wife in house fire
William Sparkman worked as a janitor for Page High school for over 30 years.
Man dead following shooting in Madison
One person is dead following a shooting in Madison.
fox17.com
One person hurt in shooting on West End Ave Thursday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was hurt in a shooting on West End Ave and 16th Ave N early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Metro Communications says that one person was hurt in the shooting. This is a breaking news story, check back here...
wgnsradio.com
VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus
(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
WKRN
1 dead, 2 injured in Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard. Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard. Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville.
fox17.com
Data shows Metro Police take over an hour to respond to calls on average
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you need police assistance in Nashville, you might be waiting awhile. Data from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) shows average police response times are up year over year. The data shows it took officers an average of 73 minutes to respond to calls...
