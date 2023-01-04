ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore

Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
BELLMORE, NY
Daily Voice

6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
EASTCHESTER, NY
roslyn-news.com

LoveShackFancy Opens Boutique On Northern Boulevard In Manhasset

LoveShackFancy is bringing their pink, floral dreamworld to Manhasset with the opening of their seventeenth store. Since its inception, LoveShackFancy has gained a dedicated following and garnered international and generational appeal, with loyal consumers spanning from Alpha to Gen X. The shop, located on Northern Boulevard, is introduced with the...
MANHASSET, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Kinben Sushi Opens in Plainview

A sushi joint opened in Plainview last fall and replaced Heike Sushi with new owners. Sushi joints are not hard to find on Long Island but a really good one is worth its weight in gold and reviewers are saying Kinben Sushi is one of the good ones. You’ll find...
PLAINVIEW, NY
theexaminernews.com

New Locations to Pick Up Smokehouse Tailgate Barbecue Now Available

Mike Hoffer and Justin Zeytoonian, proprietors of Smokehouse Tailgate Grill restaurants in New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, have partnered with DeCicco & Sons in Somers to introduce The Pit, their in-store barbecue operation. It’s located on the sprawling second floor of the market at their Grill & Lounge Beer Bar. At...
SOMERS, NY
lacademie.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Nights of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in Pawling, NY

Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute) are set for 3 nights at Daryl's House Club. Tom Petty was an American treasure. Tom Petty had much success throughout his career selling over 80 million records worldwide. He was inducted with the Heartbreakers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. I got to see Tom Petty many times over the years including shows at the Beacon Theater in NYC, Madison Square Garden, and at Mountain Jam 2017 (Hunter Mountain, NY). Always a great rock show. He is so missed by many including me.
PAWLING, NY
therealdeal.com

Ginsburg’s Yonkers project back on with diminished plan

Martin Ginsburg wanted to bring more than 500 units to the Ludlow section of Yonkers. Now, the developer may be forced to settle for fewer than half of those apartments. Ginsburg Development Companies submitted a revised plan to the city for its project at 150 Downing Street, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The project has been in the works for six years, but has run into turmoil.
YONKERS, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries

As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of democratic candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy