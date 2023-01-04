Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Community mourns sudden death of Massapequa International Little League coach
Members of the community and other coaches say Joe Laudisio brought passion and compassion to the game.
New Jersey golfers have a new high-tech way to improve
If you’re looking to improve you golf game and score better on the course when the weather warms up, this could be a new option to consider. What is being described as the first high-tech indoor golf training center in the nation has opened right here in New Jersey.
longisland.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000
EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
roslyn-news.com
LoveShackFancy Opens Boutique On Northern Boulevard In Manhasset
LoveShackFancy is bringing their pink, floral dreamworld to Manhasset with the opening of their seventeenth store. Since its inception, LoveShackFancy has gained a dedicated following and garnered international and generational appeal, with loyal consumers spanning from Alpha to Gen X. The shop, located on Northern Boulevard, is introduced with the...
longislandbusiness.com
Kinben Sushi Opens in Plainview
A sushi joint opened in Plainview last fall and replaced Heike Sushi with new owners. Sushi joints are not hard to find on Long Island but a really good one is worth its weight in gold and reviewers are saying Kinben Sushi is one of the good ones. You’ll find...
theexaminernews.com
New Locations to Pick Up Smokehouse Tailgate Barbecue Now Available
Mike Hoffer and Justin Zeytoonian, proprietors of Smokehouse Tailgate Grill restaurants in New Rochelle and Mamaroneck, have partnered with DeCicco & Sons in Somers to introduce The Pit, their in-store barbecue operation. It’s located on the sprawling second floor of the market at their Grill & Lounge Beer Bar. At...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
lacademie.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
New Rochelle PD promotes 7 officers
The event was held in the ceremonial auditorium, with family and friends in attendance.
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
News 12
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
Nassau County could become the home of a full-service casino and resort. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2013 to allow the state to grant full-gaming licenses for up to...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
3 Nights of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in Pawling, NY
Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute) are set for 3 nights at Daryl's House Club. Tom Petty was an American treasure. Tom Petty had much success throughout his career selling over 80 million records worldwide. He was inducted with the Heartbreakers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. I got to see Tom Petty many times over the years including shows at the Beacon Theater in NYC, Madison Square Garden, and at Mountain Jam 2017 (Hunter Mountain, NY). Always a great rock show. He is so missed by many including me.
therealdeal.com
Ginsburg’s Yonkers project back on with diminished plan
Martin Ginsburg wanted to bring more than 500 units to the Ludlow section of Yonkers. Now, the developer may be forced to settle for fewer than half of those apartments. Ginsburg Development Companies submitted a revised plan to the city for its project at 150 Downing Street, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The project has been in the works for six years, but has run into turmoil.
yonkerstimes.com
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries
As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of democratic candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in...
Popular Italian Restaurant Closes After 27-Year Run In White Plains
A well-known Italian restaurant that has provided a spot for families to gather for 27 years has permanently closed. Graziella's Italian Bistro, located in White Plains at 99 Church St., served meals to visitors for the last time on Saturday, Dec. 31, the owners announced on the restaurant's website. The...
