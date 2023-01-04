Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of GhostLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen
CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
berkeleyside.org
Missing woman sought by police has been found
Update, Jan. 4, 9:40 a.m. The woman who went missing late Tuesday night has been safely located. Original post, Jan. 4. 9 a.m. Police in Berkeley are looking for Nancy Rutley Fenstermacher, 72, who is classified as an at-risk missing person due to her dementia. According to a Berkeley police...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco security guard shot and killed by 2 teens in Japantown, police say
SAN FRANCISCO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday in San Francisco's Japantown. The guard was found near Webster and Post streets around 5:07 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound, according to San Francisco police. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene. SFPD arrested two...
sfstandard.com
98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary
Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
KTVU FOX 2
Escaped inmate back in Sonoma County jail custody
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An escaped kitchen-crew inmate has been arrested and back in custody two days after he ran away, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff. John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away from the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday. It wasn't clear how officials found him. He has...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hit-and-run kills woman leaving New Year's block party
SAN FRANCISCO - A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco killed a woman leaving a New Year's Day party and injured another man, police said. San Francisco nightclub Great Northern said that Bess Chui was the victim who died after being hit by a Honda. The man who was injured is...
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly man found in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - A man was located safely after he went missing Tuesday from an adult care home, police said Wednesday. Trinh Duong was located after he went missing in the area of Mosswood and Glendale drives.
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m. According to police, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash Reported on Farm Bureau Road in Concord
The Concord Police Department recently released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run bicycle collision that occurred on December 21, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Bicycle Collision in...
Police investigating deadly crash on Vanden Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – At least one person died after a crash in Fairfield on Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Vanden Road at One Lake. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Fairfield police confirm that the incident was fatal. Only one vehicle was involved, officers say. One lane of eastbound Vanden Road is now open.
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens accused of shooting and killing San Francisco security guard
A security guard was shot and killed in Japantown Wednesday evening, according to police. Two teen boys were arrested for the fatal shooting, officials said.
Pickup driver sought in hit-and-run that injured Concord cyclist
CONCORD – Police in Concord are searching for a driver of a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month.According to officers, the victim was traveling in the area of Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard around on 10:25 p.m. on December 21 when he was struck. Following the collision, the driver was last seen heading eastbound on Concord Boulevard.The cyclist, identified as a 57-year-old Concord man, was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.On Monday, police released surveillance footage that was recovered of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a silver or gray 2000-2006 Toyota Tundra extended cab pickup. The pickup is believed to have minor damage in the front.Police said the pickup was seen in downtown Concord minutes before the collision.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Katan Nanthasiri with the department's Traffic Bureau at 925-671-5096, referring to case #22-13122.
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla driver intentionally drove over cliff with family in car, investigators say
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after investigators found he intentionally drove his Tesla over a cliff near Devil's Slide with his wife and two children inside. Dharmesh Arvind Patel of Pasadena deliberately veered over the San Mateo County cliff...
Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
Police activity prompts street closure in San Mateo
Police activity has closed down a boulevard in the North Central neighborhood of San Mateo, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
Comments / 0