ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen

CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
PITTSBURG, CA
berkeleyside.org

Missing woman sought by police has been found

Update, Jan. 4, 9:40 a.m. The woman who went missing late Tuesday night has been safely located. Original post, Jan. 4. 9 a.m. Police in Berkeley are looking for Nancy Rutley Fenstermacher, 72, who is classified as an at-risk missing person due to her dementia. According to a Berkeley police...
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary

Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Escaped inmate back in Sonoma County jail custody

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An escaped kitchen-crew inmate has been arrested and back in custody two days after he ran away, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff. John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away from the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday. It wasn't clear how officials found him. He has...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elderly man found in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - A man was located safely after he went missing Tuesday from an adult care home, police said Wednesday. Trinh Duong was located after he went missing in the area of Mosswood and Glendale drives.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m. According to police, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash Reported on Farm Bureau Road in Concord

The Concord Police Department recently released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run bicycle collision that occurred on December 21, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Bicycle Collision in...
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police investigating deadly crash on Vanden Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – At least one person died after a crash in Fairfield on Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Vanden Road at One Lake. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Fairfield police confirm that the incident was fatal. Only one vehicle was involved, officers say. One lane of eastbound Vanden Road is now open. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pickup driver sought in hit-and-run that injured Concord cyclist

CONCORD – Police in Concord are searching for a driver of a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month.According to officers, the victim was traveling in the area of Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard around on 10:25 p.m. on December 21 when he was struck. Following the collision, the driver was last seen heading eastbound on Concord Boulevard.The cyclist, identified as a 57-year-old Concord man, was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.On Monday, police released surveillance footage that was recovered of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a silver or gray 2000-2006 Toyota Tundra extended cab pickup. The pickup is believed to have minor damage in the front.Police said the pickup was seen in downtown Concord minutes before the collision.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Katan Nanthasiri with the department's Traffic Bureau at 925-671-5096, referring to case #22-13122.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area.  A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH. 
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee

OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police

BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy