Spokane, WA

KXLY

Light wintry mix for Thursday morning commute – Kris

We are tracking a Pacific storm system that is just brushing our area tonight and Thursday with light freezing rain, snow and rain. Plan a little extra time for the morning commute. A wintry mix of light rain, snow and freezing rain will start around 4:00 am. It won’t amount to much, but it only takes a light layer of wintery precipitation to make our roads icy. The precipitation will turn over to light rain by mid-morning. Temperatures will start below freezing on Thursday, but climb from the mid-20s to the mid 30s by afternoon. Expect dry conditions for Thursday evening.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A series of rain and snow showers moving in – Mark

Today starts with snow and rain, then rain with mountain snow. We’re expecting a break on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees. Plan your day. Light snow will transition...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Warmer temperatures with rain in the valley, mountain snow – Mark

Today starts with snow and rain, then to rain with mountain snow. A break is expected on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer with highs around 40. Plan your day. We’ll have morning showers into the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A gray start to Wednesday, but there’s sunshine on the way! – Kris

We are tracking a system for late Wednesday and Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain to the Inland Northwest. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray. However, there might be an afternoon treat in the form of sunshine! That is hard to come by this time of year in the Inland Northwest. Enjoy. Meanwhile, temperatures will start in the lower 20s. Highs will climb into the lower to mid-30s, which is just about average. The skies will not stay clear for long. There’s rain and snow in the forecast for Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunshine on Wednesday, Thursday rain expected – Mark

Sunshine is expected for today before the Thursday morning snow and rain. We’ll see clouds and warmer temperatures for the weekend with possible overnight showers into Saturday. Plan your day. Our average high for the day is 33 degrees with afternoon sunshine, and clouds will move in later tonight.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds & cold today with some sunshine Wednesday – Mark

We’re going to see more clouds and cold temperatures. More foggy conditions will make their way Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see some sunshine. Be careful as walking surfaces are still icy. Plan your day. Here’s how you should plan your Tuesday. Expect clouds and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

The first few days of 2023 look to bring calm weather, until possible rain/snowfall mid-week

Although it is a new year, our weather remains the same – a mostly dry beginning to the work week, before a possible system arrives mid-week. The main weather story the last few days has been the fog we’ve seen across the region. Some areas seeing more dense fog than others, with visibility decreasing mainly during the late-night hours and early-morning hours. Through Tuesday night, folks should expect to see some low-laying fog move throughout Spokane and neighboring towns – until clearing out hopefully by Wednesday morning.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

2022 weather wetter, cooler than usual in Spokane

Spokane had a slightly wetter-than-normal year, thanks to a late burst of precipitation during the last two months. And despite a scorching August, the yearly temperature came in a bit below normal. The National Weather Service tells us the second half of 2022 was far more prolific for snow than...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane

  SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"

Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they...
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash

SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
SPOKANE, WA

