Iowa State

Oldest Iowan and American dies at the age of 115

Tory Meiborg from Savant Wealth Management joins us to talk about investing for the long term. Firefighters respond to house fire on city's southwest side. Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to put out the flames after a house caught on fire on the city’s southwest side on Thursday morning. Iowa-born...
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Iowa’s 1st Astronaut, Creston Native, Dies at 90

(Radio Iowa) The first Iowan to reach orbit has died, as Radio Iowa’s Matt Kelley reports:. Astronaut Walter Cunningham was born in Creston and said in a recent interview that he grew up poor, dreaming of flying airplanes, not spacecraft, though he went on to do both. Cunningham enlisted in the U-S Navy in 1951 and later became a Marine Corps pilot, serving in Korea. After getting a doctorate in physics, Cunningham became an astronaut and in 1968, was the lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 crew. They spent 11 days in space and paved the way for the moon landing the following year. Cunningham died Tuesday in Houston at age 90.
IGHSAU announces regional wrestling assignments

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced regional wrestling assignments. The regional wrestling meets are slated for Friday, January 27th at 11:00 AM. The top four regional finishers in each weight class advance to the state meet on February 2nd and 3rd in Coralville. Find the...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
Snowy streets, school delays Thursday morning in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow is coating the streets once again in eastern Iowa Thursday morning. This is leading to slick travel and school delays. Most areas have seen an inch or less of snow, but most of the crashes in the state during snowy weather happen with 2" or less of snow.
UI researchers present findings on Ice Age sloth found in southwest Iowa

The bones of a giant ground sloth are giving a better picture of Iowa in the Ice Age. University of Iowa researchers have pieced together the bones of three ancient giant ground sloths found in southwest Iowa. The researchers’ recently published findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology journal reveal a bit about the region’s wildlife more than one hundred thousand years ago.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
Human Trafficking May Be Happening in Northern Iowa

The issue of human trafficking is becoming more prevalent every day. This issue is due to a number of factors that could be plaguing the area. Residents may need to learn what signs to look for according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:. Pate explained that there are a...
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade

Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law

More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 8 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. First Alert Forecast: Monday, January 2nd, 2022.
Freezing rain on track for northern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system is still on track to affect our area, with mainly rainfall Monday night into Tuesday. At this point, much of the area should remain above freezing for this event, except for the northern few rows of counties in eastern Iowa. In this area,...
Small Number Of Cases’ Of Meningococcal Disease Detected In Iowa

(Undated) There are a “small number of cases” of meningococcal disease in Iowa, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The rare bacterial disease can cause meningitis inflammation around the brain and spinal cord. It can also lead to fatal blood infections. The Iowa Department of Public Health says one meningococcal disease was reported in the state in 2021.
