Change to delinquent law with driver’s license suspension

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – There’s a state law that requires your driver’s license to be suspended if the taxpayer state income taxes fall into delinquency of $1,000 or more.

However, there’s a change to the two-decades-old law. The change seems to be in the taxpayer’s favor.

Louisiana’s Deputy Secretary of Revenue, Luke Morris, said the change eliminates the reinstatement fee a driver would have to pay to the Office of Motor Vehicles to get his or her license reinstated.

Morris said he and state senator Mike Reese worked together on the amendment.

“We were exhausting efforts to collect on taxes while making sure folks did have a suspended driver’s license and would not be able to drive to work to be able to earn a compensation,” Morris said.

Before the change went into effect for 2023, the taxpayer would have had to pay the department of revenue and then the office of motor vehicles for the license reinstatement.

“Whenever a taxpayer has a liability, we don’t immediately suspend their driver’s license. Generally, at least a 90-day comes into effect,” Morris said. “When they are delinquent beyond that $1,000 marker, they’re already subject to collections.”

“People struggling already, times are already hard. Way to make stuff harder for them like that,” resident Edison Randel explained.

Randel said he’s just hearing about the tax liability law and a driver’s license suspension. He’s not a fan; even with the reinstatement fee forgiveness amendment.

“Hey, where there’s a will there is a way,” Randel added.

The reinstatement will occur automatically after the tax liability to the Department of Revenue has been paid or an installment agreement has been made.

This is not a new law, the law is being changed in order for tax delinquency drivers to get their licenses reinstated faster.

