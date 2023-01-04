ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Change to delinquent law with driver’s license suspension

By Renee Allen
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sj9Yk_0k2cIxmh00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – There’s a state law that requires your driver’s license to be suspended if the taxpayer state income taxes fall into delinquency of $1,000 or more.

However, there’s a change to the two-decades-old law.  The change seems to be in the taxpayer’s favor.

I-10 shut down near Evangeline Thruway

Louisiana’s Deputy Secretary of Revenue, Luke Morris, said the change eliminates the reinstatement fee a driver would have to pay to the Office of Motor Vehicles to get his or her license reinstated.

Morris said he and state senator Mike Reese worked together on the amendment.

“We were exhausting efforts to collect on taxes while making sure folks did have a suspended driver’s license and would not be able to drive to work to be able to earn a compensation,” Morris said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Before the change went into effect for 2023, the taxpayer would have had to pay the department of revenue and then the office of motor vehicles for the license reinstatement.

“Whenever a taxpayer has a liability, we don’t immediately suspend their driver’s license. Generally, at least a 90-day comes into effect,” Morris said. “When they are delinquent beyond that $1,000 marker, they’re already subject to collections.”

“People struggling already, times are already hard. Way to make stuff harder for them like that,” resident Edison Randel explained.

Randel said he’s just hearing about the tax liability law and a driver’s license suspension.  He’s not a fan; even with the reinstatement fee forgiveness amendment.

“Hey, where there’s a will there is a way,” Randel added.

The reinstatement will occur automatically after the tax liability to the Department of Revenue has been paid or an installment agreement has been made.

This is not a new law, the law is being changed in order for tax delinquency drivers to get their licenses reinstated faster.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 11

Keiara Starr
1d ago

the amount of people misunderstanding what delinquent means is sad but also hilarious. it has nothing to do with minors... delinquent in this case means owing, in arrears. if you have delinquent taxes it means you owe taxes. 🤣

Reply
5
unclejoe
1d ago

It’s a start, but there must be many other attached concessions to slow this STUPIDITY? How about holding the parents and/or legal guardians of these juveniles held responsible for their children’s actions? That’s right, If your child does the crime, then the parent and/or legal guardian does the time with their child? Bet $h!t comes to a halt pretty dam quickly?

Reply(2)
5
Gladys Stevens
1d ago

still only makes crazy sense. I also dont understand how they can pay taxes when they cant get to work.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

New laws in effect in 2023

Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that examined the fiscal year 2022 financial information, reporting and compliance at the Office of Group Benefits, which provides health and life insurance benefits to state employees, retirees, and dependents. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break

Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Agents Cite 10 Subjects for Bow Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited ten subjects for alleged bow hunting violations in East Carroll Parish on Dec. 28. Agents cited Shaun D. Faucheaux, 47, and Asa G. Tibbs, 20, both of Broussard; Laura Facheaux, 54, of Franklin; Metreades Descant IV, 35, of Bunkie; Elliot Nipper, 48, of Sterlington; Samuel Spurgeon, 37, of Alexandria; Jesse H. Roberts III, 51, and Jesse Henton Roberts IV, 19, both of Ruston; Megan Buckner, 45, and Larry Lambiotte, 47, both from Vicksburg, Miss.; for possession of pods while bow hunting.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity

Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eunice News

Deputy charged in bar rampage

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy who went on a New Year’s Day rampage at a bar in the Eunice area has been charged and resigned, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Joshua John Courville, 32, of the 1300 block of Baron Avenue, Eunice is charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery. All of the charges are misdemeanors. His bail was set at $5,000.
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

State Rep. Mike Johnson, Connect LA urge residents to ‘challenge the map’ for statewide internet access

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - State Representative Mike Johnson is backing the effort of one state department that is looking to cancel out the digital divide across the state. The Federal Communications Commission has published new broadband service and availability maps, which will be used to determine how much funding states across the country will receive from the federal government to provide internet access to underserved areas within their state.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter. What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?. “If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) — A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
LOUISIANA STATE
stpso.com

Weapons, Drugs Found While Investigating Suspicious Vehicle

Deputy Eddie Sylve and Deputy Matthew Schenck are being commended by Sheriff Randy Smith after they located illegal drugs and weapons while investigating a suspicious vehicle. Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy