Read full article on original website
Related
Stray of the Day: Meet Maiz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday. This is Maiz. She’s a young adult, female Pitbull. She was found in the Evergreen trailer park back in mid-July- she’s been waiting almost 6 months now to find a home. The shelter says she’s a very nice girl. She’s […]
kscj.com
LOCAL BRIDGE HISTORICAL EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT BETTY STRONG CENTER
A NEW EXHIBIT SHOWCASING THE COMBINATION AND VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BRIDGES OF SIOUX CITY WILL OPEN SOON AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD. “SPANNING THE MISSOURI RIVER” WILL OPEN NEXT TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH WITH PLENTY OF HISTORICAL PHOTOS. THE EXHIBIT BEGINS WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF...
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
Stray of the Day: Meet Kitty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day! This is Kitty, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, orange tabby kitten. She was found abandoned on the 2500 block of South Cornelia Street. The shelter says she’s super friendly, outgoing and very sweet. Kitty is available for adoption now. If you’ve lost your pet, or if […]
Sioux City recorded 3 homicides in 2022
Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill said one of the goals moving forward for law enforcement is to keep educating Siouxlanders.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
kscj.com
NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY
GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
SDHD encouraging Siouxlanders to test homes for radon gas
Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and a local organization is encouraging Siouxlanders to test their homes.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
kscj.com
CHRISTMAS ACRES WRAPS UP ANNUAL HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW
WEATHER TOOK A TOLL ON THE NUMBER OF ATTENDEES AND DONATIONS AT THE CHRISTMAS ACRES HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. DESPITE THAT, THE CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER IN LE MARS WILL BE RECEIVING AN ESTIMATED $15,500 IN DONATIONS FROM THIS YEAR’S VISITORS. ROB SCHEITLER, WHO PUTS UP THE SPECTACULAR...
Sioux City PD anticipates increase in car accidents as winter storm hits Siouxland
While Gill says he is worried about a rise in accidents he said taking safety precautions while driving can make a difference.
Woodbury County officials decided how to fill vacant County Supervisor seat
Woodbury County officials are moving closer to finding a new supervisor, but there's still much to be decided.
Radio Iowa
Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV
The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.
70s soft rock band to play Saint Patrick’s Day concert at Hard Rock
The band was conceived when two members had a few cocktails and conceived of the band.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
more1049.com
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Sheldon. The arrest of Brian Daniel Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Subaru WRX for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Runger Avenue in Sheldon about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kscj.com
TRUCK DRIVER’S DISPUTE ENDS WITH ARREST
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED AN ARMED SUSPECT SUNDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING A DISPUTE BETWEEN TWO SEMI DRIVERS IN SINGING HILLS. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STARTED ON INTERSTATE 29 WHEN THE DRIVER AND HIS RELIEF DRIVER STARTED ARGUING IN THEIR CAB AS THEY APPROACHED SIOUX CITY. THE TRUCK PULLED INTO LOVE’S TRUCK...
Comments / 0