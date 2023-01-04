Read full article on original website
Local teen enjoys competing in snocross
Clayton Ridge ninth grader Addison Wilwert of North Buena Vista is ready to race on her 2019 Arctic Cat ZR6000sx 600CC sled purchased from Woodies Racing. (Photo submitted)
Snow enjoys working close to the resource as new Effigy Mounds superintendent
Susan Snow started as superintendent of Effigy Mounds National Monument, located north of Marquette, in September. She’s since enjoyed learning more about the park and its resources, working with staff and envisioning ways Effigy Mounds can connect with visitors as well as area communities. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship 2023
Fox 47 is proud to partner with the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce to support the 10th Anniversary of the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championship. Come out and enjoy family activities, music, vendors and of course all the cheesy Wisconsin food and beer you can have. You can even sample some of the competitors grilled cheese creations by purchasing VIP tickets online a head of time or day of the event. Don't miss all the excitement in Dodgeville at Ley Memorial Pavilion on Saturday, April 29th!
Grant County authorities enlist help of state investigators in search for missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities in Grant County have recruited state investigators to help find a man who has been missing from the Platteville area since early December 2022. Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen at a friend’s home outside of Platteville on December 4 of last year; law enforcement said later that week that Henry hadn’t been heard from since...
Kelsey L. Dressler
Kelsey L. Dressler, 23, of Cuba City, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at UW-Hospital in Madison surrounded by her family. A celebration of life was Dec. 31, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. In the spirit of Kelsey, attendees were asked to wear Green Bay Packers or Iowa Hawkeyes jerseys when attending her visitation and funeral.
Vacant Residence Destroyed in Dubuque County Fire
(Dubuque County, IA) -- Investigators in Dubuque County say vacant residence is destroyed after a fire Tuesday. Multiple agencies responded to reports of the fire at 20138 Four By Four Lane. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported. The fire is estimated to have caused $25,000 in damage.
Russell P. Loven
Russell P. Loven died at home in Guttenberg after a long struggle with cancer on Dec. 27, 2022. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg. Funeral service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., Saturday,...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
Iowa’s Oldest and Most Luxurious Hotel is Also Extremely Haunted
I was reminded of this hotel while visiting family in Iowa. I also learned that said hotel is haunted! Color me intrigued, I love haunted stuff! This hotel is the oldest in the entire state of Iowa and it's also a very nice hotel. But if you spend the night you may or may not have some strange encounters.
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
Eastern Iowa hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2023. Staff with the hospital said Elizabeth Anne Neebel was born to parents Erin and Blake Neebel on Jan. 1 at 5:29 p.m. She weighs nine pounds, five ounces, and is 20.5 inches long.
Semi recovery in Grant Co. shuts down northbound lane of US 151 for over 5 hours
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As crews worked to recover a semi in a ditch on US 151 in Grant County, all lanes of the northbound lane were blocked for around six hours Monday. The lanes were first blocked at around 8:30 a.m. due to delayed recovery of a semi in a ditch at MM 9 on US 151 near Dickeyville, according to the Wis. Dept. of Transportation.
Janarius 'Jan' Tschirgi
Janarius “Jan” Tschirgi, 83, of Edgewood, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. He was born Aug. 2, 1939, in Elkport, to Albert Joseph and Pearl Anna (Peuker) Tschirgi. Jan graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School. Jan had a talent for...
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Dragging a Man With His Vehicle
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 65 days in jail and two years of probation after he allegedly dragged another man with a vehicle. 33 year old Jamir Jordan was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault causing injury and child endangerment. A report says that Jordan went to Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque on September 26th to talk to his ex-girlfriend. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding his ex-girlfriend’s son when he and the woman started arguing. The woman’s father arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan. As the man reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve the boy, Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging the man down the road for about 50 yards, causing an injury to the man’s leg.
Hit and Run Crash in Cassville
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle in a ditch on County Highway N near Cassville Sunday around 7:40am. After an investigation, it was found that 57 year old Randall Peacock of Cassville was driving his vehicle northbound on County Highway N around 3:30am. Peacock lost control of his vehicle due to ice covered roads and struck a mailbox on the right side of the road. The vehicle then went down an embankment and struck a fence post before coming to a rest in a field. Peacock left the scene of the crash and walked home without contacting Law Enforcement. The vehicle had severe damage and was towed. Peacock was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident and Hit and Run-Property Adjacent to the Highway. Arrow Towing out of Lancaster assisted at the scene.
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Structure fire destroys vacant residence
On Tuesday, the Dubuque County Sheriff`s Office, Sherrill Fire, Asbury Fire, and Holy Cross Fire, responded to a structure fire at a vacant residence at 20138 Four By Four Lane. The structure was found to be partially engulfed when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this...
