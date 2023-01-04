ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield Thunderbirds host Throwback Night, to wear Falcons jerseys as part of weekend games

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy