Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt basketball honors Damar Hamlin

By Jeff Hathhorn
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pitt honored Bills safety and former Pitt all-conference football player Damar Hamlin Tuesday night. During the second TV timeout in its game against nationally-ranked Virginia, the Pitt basketball team posted a message on its big screen.

There was no announcement, just that posting and almost immediately the crowd responded in loud cheers, some standing to honor the former Pitt star. The clapping lasted almost the entire three minutes.

Photo credit Ben Tenuta/93.7 The Fan

School as not resumed from Christmas Break, but those students in town that make up the Panthers cheering section, The Oakland Zoo, made up signs in support.

It was also posted on the big screen that donations to his The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive reached over $5 million.

