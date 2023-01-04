Read full article on original website
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry blames defensive lapses for No. 6 Longhorns' loss to Kansas State
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns sustained an ugly 116-103 loss at home to unranked Kansas State on Tuesday night to drop to 12-2. The game set a Big 12 Conference record for most points combined in a single game, which broke the record set on Feb. 9, 2002 when the Longhorns beat Colorado 104-95. Texas allowed 58 points in the first 20 minutes of the game, something Longhorns interim coach Rodney Terry attributed to defensive lapses in the first half.
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes omelets for team after upset win over Texas
Kansas State University's (K-State) men's basketball is having a great start under head coach Jerome Tang's first year.
K-State to formally introduce Jason Mansfield on Wednesday
MANHATTAN – Jason Mansfield, who has been a part of seven NCAA Final Fours and one national championship during stints at Stanford and Washington, will be formally introduced as the ninth head volleyball coach at Kansas State at 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the Steel & Pipe Theatre of the Vanier Family Football Complex.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
Veteran Kansas State Wildcats defender enters transfer portal after Sugar Bowl
A new Kansas State football player has entered the transfer portal
1350kman.com
Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal
With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness
Three Kansans familiar with mental health challenges facing farmers and ranchers share insights into getting help and overcoming lingering stigma. The post Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border in early December. The spill — the latest in […] The post Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zoé Caillard is a 21-year-old French student studying abroad at Emporia State University. What about democracy in the United States today? I am a 21-year-old French student, […] The post How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
KVOE
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
WIBW
Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?
Editor’s Note: Walmart provided 27 News this statement on January 4: “On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Customers seeking […]
WIBW
Roll Credits: Topeka’s Hollywood Theaters set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roll the credits, Topeka’s Regal Hollywood Theaters is set to close its doors in 2023. The manager for the theater tells 13 NEWS that it will permanently shutter its doors on Friday, Jan. 6. That means Topekans only have through Thursday to use their Regal gift cards at this location.
