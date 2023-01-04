Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Bad Bunny Issues Statement Regarding Video of Him Throwing Fan’s Phone Into the Water
After a video of him throwing a woman’s phone in the water went viral today, Bad Bunny issued a statement. The incident occurred in Dominican Republic. In the video, Bunny is seen walking with his entourage and fans who want to take a photo with him. A female fan...
TMZ.com
Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'
Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!. Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan,...
Bad Bunny defends throwing a fan's phone into the water after she tried to get a selfie
"Those who come to put a phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect," he wrote on Twitter.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Rapper Theophilus London ‘missing’ with urgent plea from family after Kanye West collaborator ‘last heard from in July’
RAPPER Theophilus London has been reported missing after his family says they haven’t seen or been in contact with him for months. Those close to London, 35, said they haven’t heard from him since July. A missing person’s report was filed on Tuesday after the musician’s family traveled...
Shakira Shares Optimistic Message About Healing After Split From Gerard Pique: ‘In the Midst of Heartbreak We Can Continue to Love’
Not giving up on love. Shakira shared a message that made it clear that she's heading into 2023 with a positive outlook. On New Year's Day, the "Wherever, Whenever" songstress, 45, penned a note about healing after betrayal. "Although our wounds continue to be open in this new year, time has surgeon's hands," she wrote […]
Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
In Style
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Bleached Brows With Pants as a Top
If you're looking for a goth twist on Regencycore, Kylie Jenner mastered the unexpected mashup with her latest Instagram post. But it's not just a corset, Jenner added her signature subversive edge to the all-black look by bleaching her brows and transforming a pair of inky jeans into a strapless top.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Friendship Tattoo Is Dedicated To This Celebrity Couple
To ring in 2023, celebrities spent New Year’s Eve in the most lavish possible situations — yacht-cruising, skiing through Aspen, touring exotic locales, or just living it up at private parties with a tighter guest list than the Oscars. In Selena Gomez’s case, the festivities combined a bit of everything to create something of the ultimate vacation. Joined by friends Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the trio ushered in midnight with more than a little fanfare in Los Cabos — and some tiny friendship tattoos precious enough to make anyone coo. Selena Gomez’s angel tattoo spells the word out just above the inner crook of her elbow, a perfect match to Peltz Beckham’s own in the same spot.
TikTok Mom Criticized for Letting 9-Year-Old Get Nose Pierced
There are a number of people who think it's straight-up child abuse to physically alter a kid's body by allowing them to get piercings or tattoos before they're old enough to make that decision for themselves. Heck, there are even a bunch of folks who are lobbying to ban circumcisions in America, calling it a form of child bodily mutilation.
16 Tweets About People Breaking Their New Year's Resolutions That Are Very Funny And Relatable
"Broke my New Year's resolution of being a nicer person, but in my defense, some of y'all are annoying."
21 Hilariously "Out There" People I'm Really Glad I Don't Have To Deal With IRL
Are these people normal? Oh, goodness, no! But are they hilariously unforgettable? You betcha!
hypebeast.com
Mac DeMarco to Release Instrumental LP ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ Later This Month
Mac DeMarco will be returning with a new album in just a few weeks. The forthcoming record, entitled Five Easy Hot Dogs, is a collection of instrumental recordings the singer made throughout his time spent traveling across the U.S. and Canada. Each of the 14 songs on Five Easy Hot...
Selena Gomez Used This $9 Growth Oil on Her Brows In a Recent TikTok—& Shoppers Say It ‘Really Works’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t tried Rare Beauty yet, you’re pretty much miles behind everyone else. The brainchild of Selena Gomez can be scouted in plenty of TikTok videos—as of late, everyone’s going wild over the Liquid Blushes. Naturally, it’s safe to assume Gomez’s own routine is likely stacked with the brand’s products, but that’s not to say she doesn’t ever waver. Over the holidays, the celeb shed some light on other formulas she’s been using in a TikTok video, one of which...
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Bad Bunny x adidas Campus "Cloud White"
Aside from being Spotify‘s most-streamed artist for the third straight year in 2022, Bad Bunny’s impact on culture also found its way into the footwear category through his partnership with. . In 2023, the Puerto Rican artist is moving on from his Forum Low Buckle series and lending...
hypebeast.com
A Decade Into His Career, Rapper OhGeesy Is Just Getting Started
In April 2020, just two years after inking a major label deal with Atlantic Records, Shoreline Mafia announced to their avid fans that they would be breaking up, citing “creative differences” among group members. However short their tenure may have been, the West Coast hip-hop collective — composed of OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, Rob Vicious and Master Kato — had accrued a cult following thanks to murky trap hits like “Nun Major,” “Musty” and the infamous “Bands.” Three months later, in July, Shoreline would drop their debut album Mafia Bidness, a record that, while well-received, had a quiet arrival devoid of major-label fanfare.
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro welcomed 2023 in Japan with karaoke and good food
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro welcomed 2023 away from their Hispanic culture to give Asian celebrations a try. The famous couple took to social media to share how they were spending their holidays in Japan alongside a group of friends. Both artists enjoy karaoke singing iconic songs such as...
hypebeast.com
SZA's 'SOS' Is First R&B Album by a Woman to Log Three Weeks at No. 1 Since 2013
SZA‘s SOS logs its historic third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The record earned a total of 128,000 equivalent album units in this third week, with 126,500 credited to streaming equivalent album units (168.73 million on-demand official streams of the tracks), 1,000 in album sales and 500 in track equivalent album units. SOS marks the first R&B album by a woman to spend three weeks atop the chart since Beyoncé’s self-titled record in 2013.
Comments / 2