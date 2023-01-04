ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
TMZ.com

Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'

Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!. Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan,...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
People

Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans

"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
In Style

Kylie Jenner Paired Her Bleached Brows With Pants as a Top

If you're looking for a goth twist on Regencycore, Kylie Jenner mastered the unexpected mashup with her latest Instagram post. But it's not just a corset, Jenner added her signature subversive edge to the all-black look by bleaching her brows and transforming a pair of inky jeans into a strapless top.
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Friendship Tattoo Is Dedicated To This Celebrity Couple

To ring in 2023, celebrities spent New Year’s Eve in the most lavish possible situations — yacht-cruising, skiing through Aspen, touring exotic locales, or just living it up at private parties with a tighter guest list than the Oscars. In Selena Gomez’s case, the festivities combined a bit of everything to create something of the ultimate vacation. Joined by friends Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the trio ushered in midnight with more than a little fanfare in Los Cabos — and some tiny friendship tattoos precious enough to make anyone coo. Selena Gomez’s angel tattoo spells the word out just above the inner crook of her elbow, a perfect match to Peltz Beckham’s own in the same spot.
Distractify

TikTok Mom Criticized for Letting 9-Year-Old Get Nose Pierced

There are a number of people who think it's straight-up child abuse to physically alter a kid's body by allowing them to get piercings or tattoos before they're old enough to make that decision for themselves. Heck, there are even a bunch of folks who are lobbying to ban circumcisions in America, calling it a form of child bodily mutilation.
ILLINOIS STATE
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Used This $9 Growth Oil on Her Brows In a Recent TikTok—& Shoppers Say It ‘Really Works’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you haven’t tried Rare Beauty yet, you’re pretty much miles behind everyone else. The brainchild of Selena Gomez can be scouted in plenty of TikTok videos—as of late, everyone’s going wild over the Liquid Blushes. Naturally, it’s safe to assume Gomez’s own routine is likely stacked with the brand’s products, but that’s not to say she doesn’t ever waver.  Over the holidays, the celeb shed some light on other formulas she’s been using in a TikTok video, one of which...
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Bad Bunny x adidas Campus "Cloud White"

Aside from being Spotify‘s most-streamed artist for the third straight year in 2022, Bad Bunny’s impact on culture also found its way into the footwear category through his partnership with. . In 2023, the Puerto Rican artist is moving on from his Forum Low Buckle series and lending...
hypebeast.com

A Decade Into His Career, Rapper OhGeesy Is Just Getting Started

In April 2020, just two years after inking a major label deal with Atlantic Records, Shoreline Mafia announced to their avid fans that they would be breaking up, citing “creative differences” among group members. However short their tenure may have been, the West Coast hip-hop collective — composed of OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin, Rob Vicious and Master Kato — had accrued a cult following thanks to murky trap hits like “Nun Major,” “Musty” and the infamous “Bands.” Three months later, in July, Shoreline would drop their debut album Mafia Bidness, a record that, while well-received, had a quiet arrival devoid of major-label fanfare.
hypebeast.com

SZA's 'SOS' Is First R&B Album by a Woman to Log Three Weeks at No. 1 Since 2013

SZA‘s SOS logs its historic third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The record earned a total of 128,000 equivalent album units in this third week, with 126,500 credited to streaming equivalent album units (168.73 million on-demand official streams of the tracks), 1,000 in album sales and 500 in track equivalent album units. SOS marks the first R&B album by a woman to spend three weeks atop the chart since Beyoncé’s self-titled record in 2013.

Comments / 0

Community Policy