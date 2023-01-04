Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The Technical Jordan Delta 3 Mid Has Arrived in "Dark Chocolate"
Jordan Brand is taking it back to the ’90s with its Jordan Delta 3 Mid “Dark Chocolate.” The technical and comfort-focused silhouette takes inspiration from the on-court gear of the ’90s. With the padded soles, the shoe also gives a nod to the Space Age aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Popcaan Announces New Single With Drake, "We Caa Done"
Popcaan is kicking off his 2023 with the release of “We Caa Done” featuring Drake. The OVO Sound signee took to social media to tease the arrival of the single, sharing a teaser and the official release date of January 6. This will mark his first solo single since “Set It,” which he just released in mid-December 2022. “We Caa Done” will also serve as the third collaborative effort from the dancehall star and the rapper following “ALL I NEED” and “TWIST & TURN” with PARTYNEXTDOOR.
hypebeast.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes the Top-Grossing Film Released in 2022
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Top Gun: Maverick at the global box office as the top-grossing movie released in 2022, according to Deadline. As of Wednesday, January 4, the 20th Century film has accumulated $454 million USD domestically and more than $1 billion USD internationally, moving its global tally to $1.51 billion USD. That figure not only overtakes Top Gun: Maverick‘s $1.49 billion USD at the global box office, but it also makes Avatar: The Way of Water the No. 10 top-grossing film of all time and the No. 2 top-grossing title of the pandemic era, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.
George Riley: the R&B songwriter and club kid who is switching on the joy
“That was like my angsty, sad, depression era, which I’m happy to say is now over,” George Riley says of her debut full-length project, 2022’s acclaimed Running in Waves. Written over a week in summer 2020, it was deliciously packed with diaristic turns of phrase detailing life challenges, evolving friendships and introspection; her uncategorisable music saw furious drum breaks, soulful vocals and mellow strings dancing for space. Take the stunning Time, a resounding manifesto in which Riley declares her boundaries and lists the things in life she holds dear: in-depth conversations, good weed, Camper shoes. Today she calls the song her attempt to “be in control where I haven’t been in control before”.
hypebeast.com
Snoop Dogg Recalls Being "Checked" and "Out-Gangstered" by Dionne Warwick
During his appearance in the newest documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Snoop Dogg recalled the time when he and other rappers where “checked” and “out-gangstered” by legendary singer. According to CNN, the incident happened early on in Snoop’s career. Warwick was not pleased...
hypebeast.com
Packer Offers First Look at Snakeskin Clarks Wallabee Collaboration
Following its collaboration with Reebok on the classic Club C silhouette, New York-based retailer Packer has just delivered an initial look at its forthcoming union with Clarks. Packer Brand Director, Victor Kan, recently took to Instagram to debut the collaboration, which displays two distinct colorways of the Clarks Wallabee boot....
hypebeast.com
Miley Cyrus Announces Eighth Studio LP ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus describes her next album as a “love letter to LA.” Endless Summer Vacation, slated to drop on March 10 via Columbia Records, is the follow-up to 2020’s pop-rock Plastic Hearts. The album was recorded in the city to which it was dedicated and produced by...
hypebeast.com
Nicolas Cage Stars as Dracula in First Trailer for Universal’s New Horror-Comedy Flick
The first trailer is out for Universal Pictures’ Dracula spin-off story, Renfield. Nicolas Cage brings a campy twist to the iconic role of Count Dracula but, for once, he’s not the lead character. Rather, that part goes to Nicholas Hoult, who stars as the titular character of Renfield.
Elle
The Glossy, Glorious Return of Adult Contemporary Pop Music in 2022
On her sophomore album Hold the Girl, Rina Sawayama, the breakout British artist known for the mashup style of her 2020 debut—Y2K pop meets nu-metal meets ‘90s R&B—doubles down on her sonic signature. This time, she hones in on the sounds of early 2000s adult contemporary radio, updating them with stadium-sized drum fills and stomping club beats to tell the story of reparenting herself.
How to Give a Great Mockumentary Performance
Usually when the subject of a documentary sits for an hours-long interview, they’re pulling their responses from memories and past experiences. It’s a culmination, rather than a beginning. For Misha Brooks, playing the part of enigmatic veteran gamer Creamcheese in the Paramount+ mockumentary series “Players,” that experience was flipped. The team behind “American Vandal” envisioned “Players” as a follow-up that could approach the worlds of Epsorts and sports documentaries the same way their first show tackled the particulars of true crime. So Creamcheese becomes a quintessential lead figure in a shuffled-timeline, retrospective, “The Last Dance”-style look at a quest for a...
hypebeast.com
adidas NMD S1 Unveiled in "Triple White" and "Triple Black" Colorways
Excitement over the NMD S1 was through the roof when Three Stripes family member Pharrell first debuted them in 2021, and since then it’s captured the hearts of many for its futuristic style sensibility and collaborations with the likes of RIMOWA and Philllllthy. In the new year, the lifestyle proposition intends on advancing its catalog with more colorways, the latest two to be uncovered being “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways.
hypebeast.com
Ice Cube Doubles Down, Promises He Is "Never" Giving up on 'Friday 4'
Ice Cube never backs down from a fight and his apparent New Year’s resolution to find ways to bring back the fourth installment of his Friday film will continue in 2023. In a run-in with TMZ, Ice Cube caught up with the publication outside of Dash Radio to talk about his commitment to releasing a fourth film in the Friday franchise. While he promises that he is not stepping back on his push to make the film, he also stated that he will not be taking legal action against Warner Bros. Long has been the narrative and sequence between Ice Cube and the studio, where both have gone back and forth claiming the film rights to the franchise. Just last month, Ice Cube stated that the studio will not give up the film rights to Friday.
Of All The Books I Read Last Year, These 14 Were The Absolute Most Memorable (And I Hope They Inspire Your 2023 Reading List)
If you need recommendations for the new year, I've got you covered.
hypebeast.com
Meek Mill Confirms He Is Dropping a New Album in Each Quarter of 2023
After ending off the year with a rap over of “Munch (Feelin’ U)”, “GOD DID” and more in Flamerz 5 and announcing 10 independent mixtapes starting from September 2022, Meek Mill has kicked off the new year with a subsequent announcement. The Philly rapper has...
hypebeast.com
The adidas HYPERTURF Adventure Lands in Earth-Friendly Hues
Recently debuted its chunky HYPERTURF silhouette and has maintained a steady output of colorful releases that have hit shelves globally. The Three Stripes imprint recently coated the pair in “Magic Beige,” while a subtle “Ecru Tint” colorway made its way to retailers in late 2022. Now,...
hypebeast.com
Drôle de Monsieur Finds the Pulse of Elevated Ease for SS23
Optimism has remained a core value of the Dijon-based brand Drôle de Monsieur since its 2014 founding by Maxime Schwab and Dany Dos Santos. Whether it be its recently released Holiday 2022 collection or its new offering for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the brand manages to find the connection between elevated ease and pragmatic comfort.
hypebeast.com
KAWS Releases New Screen Print With The Modern Art Museum of Forth Worth
The Modern Art Museum of Forth Worth collaborated with KAWS on a new limited-edition screenprint to usher in the 20th anniversary of its Tadao Ando-designed building. Made in conjunction with Brand X Editions, CLEAN SLATE (2022) features a large COMPANION holding two smaller characters in each arm. The artwork carries a largely grayscale palette as COMPANION is seen marching forward, perhaps signaling in the New Year. The artwork notably mirrors a larger sculpture KAWS installed in The Modern’s courtyard back in 2020, just outside the institution’s 53,000 square feet of gallery space.
hypebeast.com
Naughty Dog and Chivas Brothers Collaborate for 'The Last of Us' Whisky
Pernod Ricard’s Scotch whisky business Chivas Brothers recently launched a new venture titled The Digital Spirits Project, looking to work with “the people that redefine our world through screens” and iconic spirit makers to reinvent the way spirits are experienced. Seeking to create original creations with stories to match, Digital Spirits collaborates with Naughty Dog to create the Moth & Wolf Blended Scotch Whisky inspired by The Last of Us Part II game— bridging whisky and gaming.
hypebeast.com
Quentin Miller Claims He Never Received Payment for Ghostwriting Drake's Songs
Quentin Miller, Drake‘s previous ghostwriter, has claimed that he never got paid for working for The Boy. In an interview with VladTV, Miller touched on his work for Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and alleged that he “never got a publishing check off any Drake songs.” He continued that music exec Tricky Stewart and his team refused to release him from his 2011 deal until 2019 or 2020. “I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation,” he said. “I had to let go of a lot of shit just to get out. Even when I was in it, I never got a publishing check or nothing. I was just grinding it out. Just hoping that one song, working with that one artist, is gon’ change something. That was the Drake thing and it just didn’t change anything.”
