Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Jeremy Renner Reportedly ‘Conscious and Speaking’ Following Snowplow Accident
Actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly conscious, stable, and able to speak as the Mayor of Kingstown star recovers. Renner, 51, reportedly will be undergoing surgery on Monday as part of his recovery process, Extra reports. The Hawkeye actor gets to the hospital on Sunday morning by airlift. He has “extensive...
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Says He's "Messed Up" After Snow Plow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave fans...
Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident
LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes.
Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by snowplow, according to 911 call log
Jeremy Renner shared a video from the ICU shortly after 911 call records detailed some of the injuries he suffered in a recent snowplow accident.
Jeremy Renner in Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner was flown to a hospital following an accident leaving him with serious injuries, according to an Associated Press report Monday. The Avengers actor is considered to be in critical but stable condition. Renner was injured while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada. The actor has a home in the...
WATCH: Jeremy Renner Shares Update From ICU Following Snowplow Accident
While continuing to recover from his New Year’s Day snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to share another “update” video, which featured some of his family members. In the update, Jeremy Renner is seen in his hospital bed while getting a scalp massage. “ICU spa...
Jeremy Renner shares health update as he thanks fans for support
The Marvel actor posted from the hospital
