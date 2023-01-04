Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic scoffs at idea of playing to LeBron’s age: ‘No way’
Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic doesn’t think he’ll break the NBA’s all-time scoring record, suggesting he has no desire to play into his late 30s.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
What should NFL do about suspended Bills-Bengals game? With no precedent, here are the options, and best path
As the NFL community awaits more updates on Damar Hamlin and prays for a speedy recovery, the league is also actively working on what to do with the remainder of the regular season and ensuing postseason. There is no precedent for what the NFL is facing right now. Never before...
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports
Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros
Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory
Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Brian O'Keefe: Re-signs with Mariners
O'Keefe re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract Monday. He's presumably been given an invitation to big-league spring training. O'Keefe reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 29-year-old, seeing action in two games with the M's. He's likely to spend most of 2023 at Triple-A Tacoma again.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Struggles in return to bench
Love totaled six points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 win over the Suns. Love moved from the starting lineup to the bench in Wednesday's win, struggling from the field while finishing with less than 10 points for the first time in four games. Love has tallied at least five points and five rebounds in seven straight contests.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms
Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but his addition Wednesday suddenly clouds his availability for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Kansas City currently doesn't have another kicker on its 53-man roster or practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Dennis Schroder turns back the clock with 32-point performance to lead LeBron-less Lakers to upset over Heat
Darvin Ham is no stranger to the Dennis Schroder roller coaster. He couldn't help but reflect on it after Schroder's best game of the season, calling him "the tenacious little kid I fell in love with back in Atlanta in 2013." Ham may look back fondly on the kid he used to coach, but it took a grown-man performance to lead the Lakers to a 112-109 win over the Miami Heat. Schroder scored 32 to give the Lakers their third consecutive victory, this time with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Yet after the game, he deflected credit onto his teammates.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Signs on with Mariners
Nottingham signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. The contract figures to include an invitation to major-league spring training. Nottingham has a career .698 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons, with his last stint in the majors coming in 2021 with the Mariners.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Limited with two injuries
Huntley was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to shoulder and wrist injuries, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Despite dealing with a pair of injuries, Huntley is trending toward another start when the Ravens face the Bengals on Sunday, as top quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) remains absent from practice to open the week. Huntley has now played five weeks in a row, including four starts, without throwing for 200 yards or accounting for more than one touchdown in a given game. The Ravens have won three of their past five games without once scoring more than 17 points in that stretch.
