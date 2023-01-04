ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look at ADV Forest Grill – A new hibachi grill in Andover

There’s a new hibachi grill in Andover, KS. ADV Forest Grill quietly opened last week and we dropped by to check out one of the latest restaurants to pop up in the city that’s relatively short on local dining options. =================. 420 S. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002.
ANDOVER, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Chicken N Pickle on a Budget

Want to visit Chicken N Pickle Wichita but on a budget? We have made it easy for you. Below is a list of what you can do at Chicken N Pickle that’s completely Free, what days and times can you get the best deals on court times, happy hours, and more. Chicken N Pickle is a big attraction with so much fun for all ages in Wichita, Kansas. They offer so many fun activities and deals throughout the year. Personally, I love how much they give back to the Wichita community. Their slogan is our Hearts are Local and they mean it!
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling arrives in Wichita next month

Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, was expected to hit the shelves in early 2023. We now have an update on the story. To start, Yuengling will be...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Jan 3-8)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Pho Time at Central Standard Brewing...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The Wichita Survival Guide: 30 Pro-Tips on Living in the 316

If you’re moving to or living in Wichita and seeking advice, you’ve already made one right step in visiting this website. As someone who has lived here for over 40 years with zero intention of leaving, I wanted to put together a Wichita Survival Guide; a list of tips on living in the 316.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Meet Kevin from 'The Office' at Wichita Skykings opening weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new professional basketball team hits the court for the first time in March, and if you're a season ticket holder you can meet Kevin from hit sitcom "The Office." Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone will be in Wichita during the Skykings opening weekend March...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed

After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
WICHITA, KS
360wichita.com

Places to Adopt a Pet in Wichita

There are many animal rescue organizations in Wichita connecting pets in need with loving forever families. You can find hundreds of dogs, cats and hand pets for adoption across the metro area. Even if you're looking for a specific breed, adoption is an option. Wichita has breed-specific rescues, and purebred dogs and cats show up in shelters, too.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals

I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita

A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
WICHITA, KS

