Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at ADV Forest Grill – A new hibachi grill in Andover
There’s a new hibachi grill in Andover, KS. ADV Forest Grill quietly opened last week and we dropped by to check out one of the latest restaurants to pop up in the city that’s relatively short on local dining options. =================. 420 S. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Chicken N Pickle on a Budget
Want to visit Chicken N Pickle Wichita but on a budget? We have made it easy for you. Below is a list of what you can do at Chicken N Pickle that’s completely Free, what days and times can you get the best deals on court times, happy hours, and more. Chicken N Pickle is a big attraction with so much fun for all ages in Wichita, Kansas. They offer so many fun activities and deals throughout the year. Personally, I love how much they give back to the Wichita community. Their slogan is our Hearts are Local and they mean it!
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
wichitabyeb.com
Bite Size News 1/4/23: Leslie Coffee Co, Napoli Italian Eatery, Monarch, Pumphouse and more
Some random updates in our restaurant community. Here’s a list of quick bite size news to keep you up to date on changes taking place in Wichita. Hours are changing at the Delano coffee shop. They will now be open Tuesday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the winner beginning January 8.
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling arrives in Wichita next month
Back in October, it was announced that Yuengling Brewery was making their way to the Midwest. “America’s Oldest Brewery”, found mostly on the East Coast, was expected to hit the shelves in early 2023. We now have an update on the story. To start, Yuengling will be...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Jan 3-8)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Pho Time at Central Standard Brewing...
wichitabyeb.com
The Wichita Survival Guide: 30 Pro-Tips on Living in the 316
If you’re moving to or living in Wichita and seeking advice, you’ve already made one right step in visiting this website. As someone who has lived here for over 40 years with zero intention of leaving, I wanted to put together a Wichita Survival Guide; a list of tips on living in the 316.
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to west Wichita this year
A new lakeside restaurant is coming to the west side this year, and it’ll be familiar to Wichitans who already know its east-side counterpart.
KAKE TV
Meet Kevin from 'The Office' at Wichita Skykings opening weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita's new professional basketball team hits the court for the first time in March, and if you're a season ticket holder you can meet Kevin from hit sitcom "The Office." Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone will be in Wichita during the Skykings opening weekend March...
wichitabyeb.com
Two restaurants, Jax Restaurant and Big Arbor, have both closed
After a little over two years in business, Jax Restaurant and Bar has closed. They were located inside the Cambridge Market space at 9719 E. 21st St. Many people may be familiar with Greystone, which used to be in the space starting in 2015. But a couple of years ago, owners closed down Greystone and basically retooled and rebranded it to Jax.
360wichita.com
Places to Adopt a Pet in Wichita
There are many animal rescue organizations in Wichita connecting pets in need with loving forever families. You can find hundreds of dogs, cats and hand pets for adoption across the metro area. Even if you're looking for a specific breed, adoption is an option. Wichita has breed-specific rescues, and purebred dogs and cats show up in shelters, too.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals
I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
New franchise to open at the Waterfront this quarter
There’s a new franchise coming to the Waterfront that’s going to help with a lot of New Year’s resolutions, though not in the traditional sense.
Kansas lowers sales tax on food, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not at all obvious.
wichitabyeb.com
Finally, Popeye’s is headed to northwest Wichita
A Popeye’s is finally headed to northwest Wichita. Landmark Commercial Real Estate announced in a press release that the national fried chicken chain is expanding their Wichita presence with another location. The store is scheduled to be at 29th and Maize Road in front of the Sam’s Club. Construction...
cowboystatedaily.com
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
Replacement for a longtime Andover restaurant is a familiar one
The longtime Golden Garden restaurant in Andover closed during the pandemic, and now a neighbor has expanded into the space.
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
