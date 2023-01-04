ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Power 93.7 WBLK

The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?

Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
Q 105.7

Capital Region Gem Named New York’s Best Romantic Getaway

Looking for a great place to spend Valentine's Day or a romantic weekend? The perfect spot to bring your special someone is right in your backyard!. When it comes to romance, couples are always trying to find that perfect spot that just inspires love. Sometimes choosing that perfect restaurant or getaway can be a little nerve-wracking. Or maybe like me if you have kids, that romantic rendezvous can be even more complicated to plan when you have kids!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Cali Hot Chicken Chain Getting Second Capital Region Location

The Capital Region is getting double the heat for 2023. Dave’s Hot Chicken, the ultra-cool California chain serving up Nashville-Hot-Style chicken tenders and sliders, will be opening a second Upstate location this year on the heels of their huge Albany launch. A trip to this new Dave's is sure to spice up your Instagram.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Condo & Co-Op Tax Bill Nixed By Gov. Hochul

In many counties in New York State, condominiums and co-ops are taxed at a lesser rate than single-family homes. The tax break has been a big reason that condos have been a popular retirement choice in the Empire State. New York City and Nassau County have separate assessment laws due to overall population. Some, now former, state legislators proposed a bill that would change that tax advantage for new condo and co-op owners in the rest of New York State. The governor, enjoying her first elected-inauguration days ago, did not agree with the proposed tax.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
