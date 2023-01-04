ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

411mania.com

Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17

The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
bodyslam.net

Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast

It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Heading To Japan To Support Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now and it’s expected that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. It was recently reported that Naomi was heading to Japan to support Sasha...
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed For 1/6/23

AEW Rampage is live in Seattle this Friday. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes tag matches from Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker as well as the BCC. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Rampage 1/6/23:. Top Flight vs Bryan Danielson and...
SEATTLE, WA
bodyslam.net

2023 for NJPW

2022 was a strange year for NJPW, the first half wasn’t a good as people expected it would be, but the last few months of 2022 were amazing for NJPW, and with that momentum carrying over to 2023. This year looks to be one of major opportunities for NJPW.
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline

The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
PWMania

John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed

Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. Laurinaitis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bodyslam.net

New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announces Attendance Number For Wrestle Kingdom 17

New Japan has been on very strict restrictions regarding their crowd ever since the pandemic. From half crowds, to no noise crowds, they slowly but surely worked with the government to abide by the rules and work towards getting crowds back. Now, though they’re not fully back to 100%, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom held the most fans in attendance since the pandemic began. Today, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 had an attendance of 26,085 fans watching the event live in the Tokyo Dome. And the best part, they were all allowed to make noise!
bodyslam.net

CMLL Martes de Arena México Results (1/3/2023)

CMLL presented its show “Martes de Arena Mexico” on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The event took place at the Arena Coliseo in Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico, and aired live on CMLL’s YouTube Channel. You can read the results for the show below. – Chamuel, Atomo & Perrito Sacaryas...
bodyslam.net

Suzu Suzuki Challenges Giulia For The World Of STARDOM Championship

Giulia has her first challenger. Today at STARDOM Triangle Derby, World Of STARDOM Champion Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai battled Ram Kaichow, Maya Yukihi & Maika Ozaki in the main event of the show in a losing effort. Following the match, Suzu Suzuki made her way to the ring and confronted Giuilia. Suzu makes claim to the World of Stardom title and Giulia accepted the challenge for her first championship defense on February 4th in Osaka Japan. Giulia also mentioned that she will have a surprise for Suzu. What could it be?
bodyslam.net

AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Drop In Viewership This Week

The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic. December 28th’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average viewership of 876,000 viewers for New Year’s Smash. They also brought in a .28 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net

Kenny Omega Becomes The IWGP United States Champion At Wrestle Kingdom 17

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega co-main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGO United States Championship. This was not a match, this was a fight, a war, a brutal beating. Kenny Omega picked up the win after a hard-fought battle which saw tables used, exposed turnbuckles, a bloody Ospreay and Omega drilling his knee right through Ospreay’s face. Now, the AEW star holds NJPW gold once again and will be taking the US title back to the United States.
bodyslam.net

Dax Harwood Reflects On The Responses To His First Podcast Episode

Dax Harwood loves the feedback. Dax Harwood has his first FTR podcast last week covering the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation and following the show, there was tons of feedback online with Dax even trending at one point. Some negative responses, but a lot of positive responses as well. Dax said be will never lie to his fans and will always be truthful despite any negative responses. Dax’s co-host Matt Koon asked him about the responses and if he’s seen them and if he saw how many views the podcast got and if it surprised him.
bodyslam.net

AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite

AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
stillrealtous.com

Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star

A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Comments On Zack Sabre Jr. Joining TMDK

During the first night of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view, Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ren Narita via submission to win the inaugural NJPW World Television Championship. The British-born wrestler overcame Alex Zayne, David Finlay, and EVIL in the first-ever NJPW World Television Championship Tournament to compete for the new title inside the Tokyo Dome. After capturing the gold in the finals match, Sabre Jr. joined The Mighty Don't Kneel (TMDK) after being offered the faction's signature tee shirt by Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls.
bodyslam.net

Jon Moxley Segment Added To AEW Dynamite

Moxley will be in Seattle. Jon Moxley has recently been on a tear to defend himself against the angry Adam Page who is looking for revenge after Moxley put him on the shelf. The two are set to have a match next week at AEW’s LA show if Page is cleared. But this week, Jon Moxley will speak live on AEW Dynamite. AEW has added this segment to the show with the hint that Moxley is anticipating a medical update from Hangman.
SEATTLE, WA
hypebeast.com

WWE's Money in the Bank to Debut at London's O2 Arena in July

For the first time since its debut in 2010, WWE is taking its infamous Money in the Bank showcase to British soil. The premium live event will be held at London’s 02 Arena in Greenwich Peninsula on July 1, 2023. WWE’s Money in the Bank will mark the first...
bodyslam.net

WWE Advertising Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey For RAW 30th Anniversary

Two SmackDown stars are set to feature at the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. WWE.com is currently advertising Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey for the Raw 30th Anniversary show. The event will take place on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley are also expected to appear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

