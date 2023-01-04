Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
WaBa Grill Hollywood Location Reopens for BusinessMadocLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Heading To Japan To Support Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now and it’s expected that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. It was recently reported that Naomi was heading to Japan to support Sasha...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed For 1/6/23
AEW Rampage is live in Seattle this Friday. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes tag matches from Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker as well as the BCC. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Rampage 1/6/23:. Top Flight vs Bryan Danielson and...
bodyslam.net
2023 for NJPW
2022 was a strange year for NJPW, the first half wasn’t a good as people expected it would be, but the last few months of 2022 were amazing for NJPW, and with that momentum carrying over to 2023. This year looks to be one of major opportunities for NJPW.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
PWMania
John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed
Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. Laurinaitis...
bodyslam.net
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announces Attendance Number For Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan has been on very strict restrictions regarding their crowd ever since the pandemic. From half crowds, to no noise crowds, they slowly but surely worked with the government to abide by the rules and work towards getting crowds back. Now, though they’re not fully back to 100%, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom held the most fans in attendance since the pandemic began. Today, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 had an attendance of 26,085 fans watching the event live in the Tokyo Dome. And the best part, they were all allowed to make noise!
bodyslam.net
CMLL Martes de Arena México Results (1/3/2023)
CMLL presented its show “Martes de Arena Mexico” on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The event took place at the Arena Coliseo in Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico, and aired live on CMLL’s YouTube Channel. You can read the results for the show below. – Chamuel, Atomo & Perrito Sacaryas...
bodyslam.net
Suzu Suzuki Challenges Giulia For The World Of STARDOM Championship
Giulia has her first challenger. Today at STARDOM Triangle Derby, World Of STARDOM Champion Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai battled Ram Kaichow, Maya Yukihi & Maika Ozaki in the main event of the show in a losing effort. Following the match, Suzu Suzuki made her way to the ring and confronted Giuilia. Suzu makes claim to the World of Stardom title and Giulia accepted the challenge for her first championship defense on February 4th in Osaka Japan. Giulia also mentioned that she will have a surprise for Suzu. What could it be?
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic. December 28th’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average viewership of 876,000 viewers for New Year’s Smash. They also brought in a .28 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Kenny Omega Becomes The IWGP United States Champion At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega co-main evented Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the IWGO United States Championship. This was not a match, this was a fight, a war, a brutal beating. Kenny Omega picked up the win after a hard-fought battle which saw tables used, exposed turnbuckles, a bloody Ospreay and Omega drilling his knee right through Ospreay’s face. Now, the AEW star holds NJPW gold once again and will be taking the US title back to the United States.
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood Reflects On The Responses To His First Podcast Episode
Dax Harwood loves the feedback. Dax Harwood has his first FTR podcast last week covering the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation and following the show, there was tons of feedback online with Dax even trending at one point. Some negative responses, but a lot of positive responses as well. Dax said be will never lie to his fans and will always be truthful despite any negative responses. Dax’s co-host Matt Koon asked him about the responses and if he’s seen them and if he saw how many views the podcast got and if it surprised him.
bodyslam.net
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Pitched For WWE Raw Star
A good character change can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE officials are discussing the idea of a character change for one of their top stars. PWInsider is reporting that talk of turning Bobby Lashley heel has picked up in WWE....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Comments On Zack Sabre Jr. Joining TMDK
During the first night of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view, Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ren Narita via submission to win the inaugural NJPW World Television Championship. The British-born wrestler overcame Alex Zayne, David Finlay, and EVIL in the first-ever NJPW World Television Championship Tournament to compete for the new title inside the Tokyo Dome. After capturing the gold in the finals match, Sabre Jr. joined The Mighty Don't Kneel (TMDK) after being offered the faction's signature tee shirt by Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls.
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Segment Added To AEW Dynamite
Moxley will be in Seattle. Jon Moxley has recently been on a tear to defend himself against the angry Adam Page who is looking for revenge after Moxley put him on the shelf. The two are set to have a match next week at AEW’s LA show if Page is cleared. But this week, Jon Moxley will speak live on AEW Dynamite. AEW has added this segment to the show with the hint that Moxley is anticipating a medical update from Hangman.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Officially Announces KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone IWGP Title Match For Battle In The Valley
NJPW has officially announced that KAIRI will defend the IWGP Women’s Championship against Mercedes Mone at the upcoming Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event on February 18th in San Jose, California. NJPW’s official Twitter account wrote:. “OFFICIAL! Battle in the Valley February 18, San Jose Civic IWGP Women’s...
hypebeast.com
WWE's Money in the Bank to Debut at London's O2 Arena in July
For the first time since its debut in 2010, WWE is taking its infamous Money in the Bank showcase to British soil. The premium live event will be held at London’s 02 Arena in Greenwich Peninsula on July 1, 2023. WWE’s Money in the Bank will mark the first...
bodyslam.net
WWE Advertising Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey For RAW 30th Anniversary
Two SmackDown stars are set to feature at the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. WWE.com is currently advertising Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey for the Raw 30th Anniversary show. The event will take place on Monday, January 23rd, 2023, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley are also expected to appear.
Comments / 0