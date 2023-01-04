Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxla.com
Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
2urbangirls.com
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody
VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies after police use stun gun
A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a collision in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. A West Traffic Division officer was flagged down following a collision at the intersection...
foxla.com
Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD
TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
Triple shooting in Hollywood leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized; suspect at large
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood.
foxla.com
3 shot at party in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Three people were shot during a party at an apartment complex in Santa Clarita Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane. Police responding to gunshots reported in the area found three people suffering from gunshot wounds...
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Man shot dead by deputies at same Santa Clara intersection of woman's stabbing death
A man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where a woman was found stabbed to death at about 1:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.
FOX 28 Spokane
LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year’s Eve. The department on Friday release body-cam video of the New Year’s Eve encounter in unincorporated South Los Angeles. The video doesn’t say why the car was stopped. But it shows the deputy threatening to shoot the driver, a young Black man, in the chest if he tries to drive away. The driver eventually gets out of the car and is handcuffed. The Sheriff’s Department says he wasn’t arrested but only cited for having a missing license plate.
Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
2urbangirls.com
Woman succumbs to injuries after being shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
spectrumnews1.com
Man suspected of attempted burglary at family home of Billie Eilish arrested
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57, near York Boulevard, regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer
LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
Police arrest suspect in deadly South L.A. hit-and-run
A man was in custody today in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
Man found stabbed to death in Orange County
Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in LA area
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in South Gate. The shooting was reported at 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, one block west of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
Man shot to death while sitting in car in North Long Beach, police say
The victim was found around 8:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. The post Man shot to death while sitting in car in North Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
