Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Tall ship 'Pinta' arrives at Plaza De Luna in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The replica of Christopher Columbus' tall ship -- "The Pinta" -- arrived in Pensacola Wednesday. It's a traveling museum educating people about exploration in the late 15th century. The last time a tall ship was in Pensacola was "Nina" in 2020 when Hurricane Sally hit. "She is...
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County considering smoking ban in all public parks and beaches

Okaloosa County is considering implementing a smoking ban within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. During a Tuesday afternoon Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board discussed the possibility of a ban. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Crews cleaning 5,000 gallons of spilt sewage in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The City of Gulf Breeze is cleaning up a sewer spill Wednesday morning. It happened in the Tiger Point area on Circle Lane. The cities utility department says about 5,000 gallons escaped after a back up at a lift station. City manager Samantha Abel tells WEAR...
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Fire Rescue to hold physical abilities test

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Saturday. It will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, 1 N. "Q" St., at 8 a.m. The test is open to anyone interested in joining Escambia County Fire Rescue. Certified firefighters with a certificate...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Troopers: Suspect arrested in Escambia County after ramming patrol car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County Thursday night. The incident happened along Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue at around 5:02 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says the...
WKRG News 5

Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

