WEAR
Proposal to remove stretch of I-110 near Pensacola Bay Center reaches impasse
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A proposal to have the southern most stretch of I-110 removed may not be going anywhere. Last spring, Escambia County commissioners sent a letter to the Florida Department of Transportation making that suggestion with an eye to expanding the Pensacola Bay Center. Escambia County Commissioner Jeff...
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa counties urge residents to review new federal broadband map
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are urging people to review a new federal map of broadband internet service. You can look up your address to see how they have your property listed. If you find any inaccuracies, you can click the "location challenge" or "availability challenge"...
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
WEAR
Man rescues 4 people from rip currents near Portofino Drive at Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A citizen saved four people who were struggling against rip currents at Pensacola Beach Wednesday morning. The rescue took place at 11:53 a.m. near Portofino Drive. Escambia County says a bystander noticed four swimmers struggling in the water. By the time first responders arrived on scene,...
WEAR
South Walton firefighters investigate cause of commercial fire in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after the South Walton Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Miramar Beach early Wednesday morning. According to firefighters, crew members were on scene of the fire at a building located in the area of U.S. Highway 98 W and Professional Place around 3:30 a.m.
WEAR
Tall ship 'Pinta' arrives at Plaza De Luna in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The replica of Christopher Columbus' tall ship -- "The Pinta" -- arrived in Pensacola Wednesday. It's a traveling museum educating people about exploration in the late 15th century. The last time a tall ship was in Pensacola was "Nina" in 2020 when Hurricane Sally hit. "She is...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County considering smoking ban in all public parks and beaches
Okaloosa County is considering implementing a smoking ban within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. During a Tuesday afternoon Board of County Commissioners meeting, the board discussed the possibility of a ban. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June...
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach woman exploits elderly, spends over $1,000 on fast food
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach woman was arrested Tuesday for exploiting an elderly person after an arrest report states she stole thousands of dollars from the victim to use for her personal expenditures, including $1,000 in fast food purchases. Jessica Manios, 30, took control of an elderly...
Armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store: Pensacola Police
UPDATE (9:32 p.m.): Police said they have recovered the car in Gulf Breeze. They have not found a suspect. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed carjacking at Six Brothers & Nephew Grocery Store Tuesday night. The store is located at 1501 Langley Avenue. The alleged armed carjacking […]
WEAR
Man wanted for breaking into Escambia County ice cream company facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a suspect broke into an ice cream company facility in Escambia County and stole a gun, cash and other items. The incident happened Saturday morning at Damian's Enterprises located in the 5100-block of Sycamore Drive. The sheriff's office states that in addition to the...
Mobile firefighter with head tattoo terminated, Captains disciplined after defending her
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kay’Ana Adams wears her tattoos with pride, as she used to wear her Mobile Fire-Rescue uniform with pride, until she was fired over a tattoo on the back of her head. Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station on Dauphin Island Parkway for nine months until new ink on […]
WEAR
Crews cleaning 5,000 gallons of spilt sewage in Gulf Breeze
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The City of Gulf Breeze is cleaning up a sewer spill Wednesday morning. It happened in the Tiger Point area on Circle Lane. The cities utility department says about 5,000 gallons escaped after a back up at a lift station. City manager Samantha Abel tells WEAR...
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
WEAR
400 Paws pet food pantry in Pensacola to close permanently on Aug. 31
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pet food pantry in Pensacola is closing its doors after 9 years of feeding animals in the community. 400 Paws in Pensacola plans to close its doors on Aug. 31. The food pantry will be accepting donations until June 15. The pantry will remain open until...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue to hold physical abilities test
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Saturday. It will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, 1 N. "Q" St., at 8 a.m. The test is open to anyone interested in joining Escambia County Fire Rescue. Certified firefighters with a certificate...
WEAR
Troopers: Suspect arrested in Escambia County after ramming patrol car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol says the suspect intentionally rammed into a patrol car on Nine Mile Road in Escambia County Thursday night. The incident happened along Nine Mile Road and Fowler Avenue at around 5:02 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol says the...
Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
WEAR
Sheriff: Victim in Colbert Avenue shooting was shot at just days prior in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues Wednesday for the suspect in a shooting in Escambia County that injured two people. The sheriff's office is looking for a gray sedan. They say surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving off from the scene of the shooting on Colbert Avenue in the...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living CEO being remembered as ‘compassionate,’ ‘brilliant’
Colleagues of senior living CEO Glenn Barclay are remembering him as a “compassionate” and “brilliant” leader. Barclay died Dec. 26 after being hit by a train while walking in Pensacola, FL. The Gulf Breeze, FL, resident was 55. Barclay was CEO of QSL Management LLC, the...
2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
