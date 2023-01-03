Read full article on original website
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued For 2106 Harlan Street In Sharswood, North Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, six-unit multi-family development located at 2106 Harlan Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia. Designed by Urban Practice, the structure will span 6,370 square feet. The building will feature an exterior similar to other affordable housing developments in the area, with its...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Underway at 817-21 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has observed notable construction progress at a six-story, 48-unit mixed-use building at 817-21 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Designed by Atrium Design Group, the building will feature a 4,855-square-foot commercial space at the ground floor and a roof deck, which will offer dramatic skyline views with its prominent height. The development will provide basement parking for 36 cars, as well as space for 20 bicycles. Permits specify Atrium LLC as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $10.5 million.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Nears Completion at The Cecil at 1641-45 North 2nd Street in Olde Kensington
A recent Philadelphia YIMBY site visit has noted that construction work is nearing completion at The Cecil, a mixed-use development under construction at 1641-45 North 2nd Street in Olde Kensington, North Philadelphia. The project is situated on the east side of the block between Turner Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Designed by CANNOdesign and developed by R+M Development Partners and BKP Development Group, the building rises five stories tall, with commercial space on the ground floor and 20 residential units above as well as parking.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk
A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 1924-32 North Front Street in Norris Square
Permits have been issued for the construction of a five-story, 32-unit mixed-use building at 1924-32 North Front Street in Norris Square. The development will replace a three-story church on the west side of the block between West Berks and West Norris streets, next to the elevated Market-Frankford Line and across Front Street from Fishtown. Designed by Square Architects, the development will span 32,605 square feet and feature ground-floor commercial space, elevator service, bicycle storage, and a roof deck. Permits list Baltimore Select Properties (alternately Select Redevelopment) as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $4.215 million.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
Driver crashes into Philadelphia police station near scene of cellphone store crash
A driver crashed into a Philadelphia police station across the street from the site where another car careened into a cellphone store earlier in the week.
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
New headstone honoring Fairmount fire victims unveiled on 1-year anniversary
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday marked one year since a devastating fire ripped through a home in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Twelve people died in that blaze, including nine children.It was one of the city's deadliest fires."Not seeing them come out was really, really difficult," Fairmount resident Hannah Kohler said.In Fairmount, the burned building remains with boarded-up windows. Neighbors like Kohler walked by the small memorial of candles and stuffed animals to pay their respects."What made it a lot harder too was knowing they were just out here being kids so often," Kohler said.One year later, a headstone honoring the four adults and...
Marshalls Stores Closing Locations List Includes Philadelphia & Minneapolis Due to ‘Real Estate Strategies’
Marshalls shoppers in Philadelphia and Minneapolis will soon have to look for a new way to find discount savings as two of the retailer’s locations will close in the cities starting Jan.14. The American mega-chain store is known as a place for fashion and home lovers to indulge in brand names for less and serves as the leading off-price retailer, with prices estimated to be 20-60% below full-price retailers. RELATED: Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023 Vice President for communications at TJX, Marshalls’ parent company Andrew Mastrangelo told BestLife, “We are always assessing...
glensidelocal.com
100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project
Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
fox29.com
'Shocking': Neighbors rattled by double homicide in quiet Philadelphia suburb
Authorities say Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead inside their home Delaware County's quiet Chester Heights neighborhood. Investigators later ruled their deaths as homicides, leaving neighbors concerned for their safety.
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The Delaware County Redevelopment Authority is voting on policies and procedures early in the new year for a new land bank. A land bank is...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Where Most Philadelphia, PA Car Accidents Happen
Factors Causing Increased Car Accidents in Philadelphia, PA. First, it is only common sense that there would be a higher incidence of car accidents in more populated cities. One such city is Philadelphia, PA. A few factors impact the increased number of car accidents in any city, including Philadelphia. Driver...
Help available for drivers who fear crossing Delaware Memorial Bridge
If you’ve ever white-knuckled your way across the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which rises up to 200 feet high, imagine what it’s like for those with fears of heights or crossing bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority offers an escort service.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store
Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
