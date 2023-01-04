Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Colin Cowherd Predicts Which NFL Teams Will Survive Week 18, Make Playoffs
Colin Cowherd: “I do not think New England makes the playoffs. I think New England loses at Buffalo and I think Miami beats the Jets. Miami was missing seven or eight key starters in their loss on Sunday. They have really fallen apart physically, nobody is talking about it. Not just Tua, but Teddy Bridgewater gets hurts and they’re on a third-string quarterback against Belichick. I think Miami beats the Jets and gets in, and I think New England loses. Quite frankly, I think New England feels more like a playoff team, but when Tua is upright they move the ball. They check all the right boxes in 2020— clever offensive coach, excellent weapons, excellent left tackle, good edge rusher, and a good corner. Miami will be fascinating in the offseason. Between Tua and Teddy they can’t stay healthy; smaller guys in a big man’s sport—I think they have to consider a Brady or a Carr next year. I think Miami gets in. Seattle could win but they don’t control their own destiny, Green Bay does and I think they win and get in. Over the course of the season Seattle feels more like a playoff team but post-Thanksgiving Green Bay feels like a playoff team. I think Green Bay beats Detroit.” (Full Segment Above)
Bills Player Collapses On Field; 'MNF' Game Officially Suspended
--- The Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter. "The game has been temporarily suspended until further notification," the Bengals tweeted. Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins...
Latest On Damar Hamlin's Status; 'MNF' Game Officially Suspended
--- Jordon Rooney, a friend and marketing representative for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, shared an update on Hamlin's after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him...
Bengals' Higgins says 'I'm in a good place right now'
CINCINNATI — (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he's “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin's mother about his improvement on Thursday. Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest...
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins: "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People should not be...
Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren
Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 17
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 17 in which Tom Brady and the Bucs clinched the NFC South with another miracle fourth quarter comeback, the Giants locked down their first playoff berth since 2016 after demolishing the Colts, the Eagles once again failed to clinch homefield advantage without Jalen Hurts, the Niners won a shockingly thrilling OT game over Jarrett Stidham and the feisty Raiders, the Packers annihilated the Vikings to put themselves one win away from clinching the playoffs, the Steelers pulled off another impressive victory to pull Mike Tomlin closer to extending his consecutive winning seasons streak, Geno Smith knocked his former teammates in New York out of the playoff hunt, and Monday Night Football saw one of the scariest moments in league history with Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac episode.
Doug Gottlieb Questions the Legitimacy of Lamar Jackson's 'Injury'
Doug Gottlieb: “I was watching the Ravens and Steelers game and… I don’t know, it felt kind of weird. I got the sense that Lamar Jackson was ‘hurt’, I didn’t get the sense that Lamar Jackson was ‘injured.’ So what’s the difference? Well, if you’re ‘hurt’ you get out there, if you’re ‘injured’ you go see a doctor — you’re on the IR. It seems like this a sign without him actually saying ‘hey, I’m not playing until the playoffs because of my contract’. We have enough other data to think this is kind of weird here. It was a ‘mild strain’, we were told it wasn’t that big a deal, it didn’t require any surgery, there was no ‘out 4-6 weeks’... I have no doubt that he hurt his knee, it’s the idea of ‘hurt’ or ‘injured’? I’ve heard at least one person on Fox Sports Radio say he’s never going to play for the Ravens again. You're saying he’s not going to play in the playoffs?? Of course he’s going to play in the playoffs. He’s under contract for likely the next two years, and there is no negotiation with franchise tags. I hear people say ‘THEY DON’T WANT TO PAY HIM’. Yes, they do, they just don’t want a five-year full guaranteed Deshaun Watson contract, which right now doesn’t look like it’s the greatest contract in the world. Personally, I think Lamar is making a point. This is Lamar without a net, this is Lamar energized by writers and fans. He doesn’t have an agent, he doesn’t have a net, he doesn’t have someone to tell him ‘you’re really going to sit out five regular season games to make a point?’— but it feels that way. It feels like he’s trying to make a point: ‘GO AHEAD, WIN WITHOUT ME.’ It’s a valid point. He’s a great talent and a really good player, but there is nothing about his play over the last year and a half that would tell you that he’s a GREAT player, or an elite quarterback. He’s better than Tyler Huntley but is he $50 million a year guaranteed over the next five years better than Tyler Huntley? My answer would be ‘NO.’ All these long-term deals, tell me the good one?? I’m not accusing him of ‘faking’ it, I think he legitimately hurt his knee and when you’re a crazy athletic quarterback you want to be right before you go back out there. But I’m also guessing that no competitor – and Lamar Jackson is a competitor – no fierce competitor is going to miss Steeler Week because your knee hurts, unless you’re trying to prove a bigger point. It feels like something is weird going on.” (Full Segment Above)
Decision Made On Status Of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL announced it will not resume the postponed Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this week in an official statement shared on Tuesday (January 3). "After speaking with both teams and the NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the...
Colin Cowherd Rejects Conspiracy Theory on Why Packers Got Late Sunday Game
Colin Cowherd: “The NFL had a choice and they put the Packers hosting the Lions on Sunday night. Now, Seattle and the Rams play earlier in the day. If Seattle beats the Rams then the Lions are out. It arguably disincentives the Lions playing the Packers. So Green Bay then faces a team whose season is over and the game is less relevant. Detroit fans wanted the games to be played simultaneously in the 1pm ET window so you don’t know [what the scores are] ,and they wanted their Lions team believing to the last whistle that they had a chance of getting into the playoffs. But if Seattle beats the Rams then the Lions are out. This cracks me up because this thing has ‘conspiracy theory’ written all over it, that Fox and the NFL want Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs. First of all, we do… We also want the Yankees in the World Series but they didn’t end up there. The network that has the National Championship would prefer Michigan vs. Georgia or Ohio State vs. Georgia over TCU, a smaller brand. So bored people, let me try to explain why the NFL did this…” (Full Segment Above)
Heroic Man Who Revived Damar Hamlin Identified
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins identified assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington as the heroic man who revived safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the team's now-postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother...
