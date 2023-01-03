Read full article on original website
GTA Online rolls out this week’s new content for Los Santos Drug Wars
GTA Online brings another set of exciting rewards for all players taking part in Los Santos Drug Wars. Players may earn up to 2X GTA$ and RP on all First Dose Missions as well as Triple Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges, Festive Bonuses Continue, and more. This week in...
Forest Ranger Simulator releases new Kickstarter trailer
Forest Ranger Simulator, an upcoming sim game where players take on the responsibilities of saving forests, has just released a new trailer today. The Kickstarter campaign will begin next week on January 12th, 2023. It is currently aiming for a Q2 release this year. The devs have stated that some...
World War Z: Aftermath announces release date for Horde Mode XL
World War Z: Aftermath, a comprehensive version of 2019’s hit zombie shooter based on the blockbuster movie, has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming Horde Mode XL. The highly requested update will roll out on January 24th, 2023. World War Z: Aftermath is available now on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Here’s the full trailer from PlayStation’s YouTube channel:
Disney Speedstorm reveals victory animations in new teaser
Disney Speedstorm, an upcoming kart game featuring popular Disney and Pixar characters, has revealed it will let players earn and equip unique victory animations. A new teaser accompanied the announcement, showing off in-game footage of the animations in action. Disney Speedstorm was recently delayed until this year, and a new...
Knockout City finally teases TMNT Villains with new trailer
Knockout City has officially announced that they’ll round out their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover with an upcoming event featuring Bebop, Rocksteady, and the Foot Clan. The “TMNT Villains” event is scheduled to launch next week on January 10th, 2023. Here’s the full trailer from the game’s official YouTube channel:
WHALIEN – Unexpected Guests is coming to PC on January 24th
WHALIEN – Unexpected Guests is a puzzle adventure indie game developed and published by Forbidden Folds. It features a short but heartfelt adventure based around a focused core mechanic that takes players into a charming world. As Ernest Hemingwhale, players will set out on a journey to help their friend Fin, the mechanical whale, with his unexpected guests.
How to unlock Yellow Sign in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors is a shoot ’em up video game developed by Luca Galante. It features minimalistic gameplay and rogue-lite elements where you move thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn. The game features different relics, which provide specific bonuses to the game, further enhancing the play. If you need to know how to unlock Yellow Sign in Vampire Survivors, check out our step-by-step guide!
Roblox BedWars +Enchants update log and patch notes
The BedWars +Enchants update has been released on January 6th, 2023! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Naughty Dog celebrates The Last of Us anniversary, teases future updates
In a new message to the fans today, developer Naughty Dog reflected on The Last of Us, and revealed more on the future of the franchise. Blending adventure, survival and horror, The Last of Us remains one of the most influential and successful franchises in the industry. It will celebrate its 10th anniversary next June. A tweet from Naughty Dog’s feed leads to the developer’s lengthy new message:
Xbox Series X begins releasing a Forza Horizon 5 bundle this week
Forza Horizon 5, the latest sequel in the hit racing franchise, will officially be released in a bundle with the Xbox Series X. The bundle will include Forza Horizon 5’s Premium Edition, as well as the second expansion for the game “when it launches”. A release window still wasn’t confirmed for this expansion.
Divine Knockout will reveal a new God next week
Divine Knockout, a fighting platformer available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, has just announced that a sneak peek for the next God will be revealed during the SMITE World Championship on January 13th, 2023. An official tweet from Divine Knockout’s feed adds that fans should tune in around 1:30 PM eastern time for the sneak peek:
Dead Island 2 showcases Ryan in new Meet the Slayers trailer
Dead Island 2 just released a new trailer introducing the Slayer with rock-solid abs and a heart of gold, Ryan. Dead Island 2 is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver. It is a sequel to the 2011 Dead Island video game and the third main entry in the Dead Island series. Dead Island 2 is set roughly a couple of months after the events of Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide. It differs from its predecessors in that it takes place in an open-world version of Los Angeles and San Francisco that has been quarantined due to a zombie outbreak.
Sony announces Project Leonardo for PS5, an accessibility controller kit
Video games have had one of the largest cultural impacts of anything invented in the last hundred years, going from a pretty niche hobby to some form of gaming system being in nearly every home incredibly fast. While games may seem available to everyone regardless of how advanced their systems may be, a lot of players might not realize just how high the barrier of entry to playing a game might be for people with disabilities. Because of this, many game developers and tech companies have been working on ways to make games more accessible for players who want to enjoy games, but are barred by physical disabilities.
Dragon Blox Codes – Event Update (January 2023)
Roblox Dragon Blox, formerly known as Super Saiyan Simulator 2, is a game that will have you becoming a character of Saiyan origin from Dragon Ball. You will be able to train your way through the phases of the powerful Saiyan race and evolving new abilities and becoming the most powerful Super Saiyan in the game!
Fortnite release dates leaked for upcoming cosmetics
Thanks to @Jinsk0w, a few release dates have been revealed for previously leaked Fortnite cosmetics. According to an elaboration from prominent leaker @iFireMonkey, the dates became available due to the early cosmetics program, which allowed content creators to receive a key email. Here are some of the upcoming outfits and their corresponding release dates, courtesy of @iFireMonkey:
Animal Shelter reveals new Horse Shelter DLC trailer
Animal Shelter Simulator, the animal-loving shelter simulation indie from developer and publisher Games Incubator, has announced an upcoming Horse Shelter expansion with a new trailer today. Animal Shelter Simulator is available on PC, Mobile and Xbox. A Nintendo Switch port is expected to release sometime this year. A release date hasn’t been confirmed for the Horse Shelter DLC, but here’s the full trailer:
Genshin Impact 3.4 character, rerun, and weapon banners announced
Genshin Impact went live a few moments ago for a new Special Program broadcast to showcase all the upcoming content for version 3.4. As with previous livestreams, the 3.4 Special program revealed all new character, rerun, and weapon banners. Be sure to stock up on Primogems as the new update comes with interesting new playable characters that can be a powerful unit to add to the team.
Xbox Store offers Buy One, Get One Free promo for newly released EA titles
Xbox is running yet another Buy One, Get One Free sale, but this time the online store will feature recently released titles that were published by EA Games. The same promotion was made available on the Xbox store for Ubisoft titles around a month ago. According to PureXbox, the Buy...
