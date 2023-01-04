ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect

By Scott Brown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of Lights.

Almanza wasn’t arrested until a month and a half later when he crossed back into the U.S. from Mexico. His trial is set to begin on August 21.

KRQE News 13

APD hoping to recruit more African American officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is working to make its force more diverse, pushing to hire more African American police officers. The department says it looking to fill both officer and civilian positions. Included in the plans are partnerships with local colleges and universities and a recruitment fair later this month.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

