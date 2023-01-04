Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of Lights.

Story continues below:

Almanza wasn’t arrested until a month and a half later when he crossed back into the U.S. from Mexico. His trial is set to begin on August 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.