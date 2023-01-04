Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of Lights.
Story continues below:
- Legislature: Cost of living pushes State Representatives to propose minimum wage increase
- Albuquerque: Opposition against ABQ ‘safe outdoor space’ continues
- Crime: Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
- New Mexico: Who is the new Department of Health cabinet secretary in New Mexico?
Almanza wasn’t arrested until a month and a half later when he crossed back into the U.S. from Mexico. His trial is set to begin on August 21.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 2