Raiford, FL

WCJB

A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison. Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two Putnam County men accused of murder sentenced to death, life in prison

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two convicted murderers from Putnam County were sentenced on Tuesday. One was sentenced to death, the other to life in prison. On Tuesday, Judge Howard McGillin sentenced Timothy Fletcher to death following a unanimous jury recommendation in April 2022. Fletcher was first convicted in 2012 and sentenced to death, however, the jury’s recommendation was not unanimous at the time.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary

A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
GAINESVILLE, FL
niceville.com

$50,000 reward offered for information about Florida murder

FLORIDA – A cash reward is being offered for information about a 2017 Florida homicide, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced. According to the FDLE, a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who murdered Jaworski Williams of Jasper. Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or FDLE.
JASPER, FL
Action News Jax

JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

