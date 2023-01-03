Read full article on original website
WCJB
A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison. Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.
WESH
Central Florida man who pleaded guilty to killing wife, 4 kids back in court
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man who pleaded guilty to killing his family is going back to court. Forty-one-year-old Michael Jones now faces punishment for killing his wife Casei Jones and the four kids they had between them. It was September 2019 and the family van crashed...
WCJB
Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.
WCJB
McIntosh woman sentenced to 8 years behind bars following a stabbing death in Marion County
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - A young woman from McIntosh will serve eight years in prison for stabbing to death a man more than two years ago. Circuit Court Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Lillian Patterson to eight years in prison, seven years’ probation, and must perform 500 hours of community service after offering “no plea” in court on Thursday.
niceville.com
Florida postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail, says she was after weed
FLORIDA – A Florida postal employee has pleaded guilty to stealing parcels of mail and reportedly told investigators she removed marijuana from the mailing facility, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville,...
WCJB
Police: Mother knew 18-month-old was being abused, failed to get medical help
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mother of an 18-month-old child was arrested after Gainesville Police Department officers say she knew the child was seriously injured while in the care of her boyfriend. She then failed to get the child any medical care for days. According to the arrest report, Jah’miah...
WCJB
Two Putnam County men accused of murder sentenced to death, life in prison
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two convicted murderers from Putnam County were sentenced on Tuesday. One was sentenced to death, the other to life in prison. On Tuesday, Judge Howard McGillin sentenced Timothy Fletcher to death following a unanimous jury recommendation in April 2022. Fletcher was first convicted in 2012 and sentenced to death, however, the jury’s recommendation was not unanimous at the time.
Independent Florida Alligator
Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary
A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
niceville.com
$50,000 reward offered for information about Florida murder
FLORIDA – A cash reward is being offered for information about a 2017 Florida homicide, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced. According to the FDLE, a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who murdered Jaworski Williams of Jasper. Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or FDLE.
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit goes on patrol after sergeant resigns, department reviews policies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The officers in K-9 Unit at the Gainesville Police Department are moving to patrol after the sergeant in charge of the unit resigned. It comes as some call for the embattled unit to be abolished following the arrest of Terrell Bradley. According to police department officials,...
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a bank robbery in the Springfield area Friday afternoon. JSO reports that around 3:45 p.m. a person entered the Wells Fargo at 6th Street and Main St. in Springfield. The suspect reportedly approached the teller counter and handed a note...
JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound.
WCJB
18-month-old hospitalized in Gainesville with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, bruises, and cuts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville faces numerous counts of child abuse after a child was hospitalized with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, and cuts days after the abuse occurred. According to the arrest report for Justin Shavers, 19, he was watching an 18-month-old while the child’s...
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
News4Jax.com
Another new trial date set for man accused of killing pregnant niece
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new trial date on Tuesday was set for Johnathan Quiles, who is charged with the rape and murder of his pregnant niece Iyana Sawyer. That’s the sixth trial date in the death penalty case. Jury selection is slated to begin on April 24. Quiles’...
JSO: Long-term narcotics investigation leads to arrest of 15 major drug traffickers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least 15 major drug traffickers have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office during a long-term narcotic investigation called Operation DeCrypted, said the agency during a news briefing Wednesday. T.K. Waters was joined by several local and federal partners to discuss the four-month-long operation. Waters...
