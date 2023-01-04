ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

Kansas City and other Missouri cities want to place an extra sales tax on recreational marijuana

Missouri cities across the Kansas City region are planning to ask voters to tack on an extra local sales tax for recreational marijuana. On Tuesday night, city councils in Independence, North Kansas City and Blue Springs all discussed adding a local 3% sales tax to the additional 6% levied by the state. Medical marijuana will continue to be taxed at an additional 4% on top of the regular state sales tax.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

What we learned on the education beat in 2022

For schools in Missouri and Kansas, 2022 was supposed to be a "return to normalcy" following the COVID-19 pandemic. But as we begin the first school week of 2023, it's clear that's not how things went. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer of the Shawnee Mission Post and Jodi...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

What's on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session?

Wednesday marks the first day of Missouri's 2023 legislative session. As lawmakers return to the state capital, Republican leaders are looking to address "critical race theory" in schools, the potential legalization of sports gambling, and infrastructure projects like widening Interstate 70. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Meg Cunningham...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Meet the breakfast community of 'Decaf Boys' at the Neighborhood Café in Lee's Summit

This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. Forrest Malone, Dave Behnke and Joe Feira have pushed two tables together at Neighborhood Café, where they chuckle between sips of decaffeinated coffee. Their spot is next to the windows, peering out onto downtown Lee's Summit, Missouri.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy