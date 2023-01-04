Read full article on original website
Kansas pays $10,000 to settle lawsuit filed by a prison inmate stabbed by white supremacists
State legislators and the governor approved a $10,000 settlement of a lawsuit filed by a former Kansas prison inmate stabbed repeatedly by white supremacists when placed in the general population at El Dorado Correctional Facility despite known threats to his safety. Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders of the House and...
Missouri educators hope a new approach to reading will improve low literacy rates
Missouri education leaders are pushing for a big change in the way children are taught to read. They’re leaning into something called the science of reading, a blanket term for research-backed teaching methods that have been gaining in popularity in recent years. Multiple new laws are part of this...
Robert Stephan, longest serving attorney general in Kansas history, dies at 89
Robert Stephan, a Wichita native, spent a majority of his life after graduating from Washburn University’s School of Law fighting for the rights of crime victims and for stricter consumer protections. Stephan once said that his drive to pursue such issues came as part of his own childhood trauma...
Missouri legislature opens as Republicans in control aim to get along with each other
The Missouri General Assembly convened on Wednesday for its 2023 session, with some of the focus on whether infighting among Republicans will affect the trajectory of the GOP supermajority’s agenda. Much of the opening session was ceremonial. Members of the House and Senate were sworn into office, while the...
Midwest states court indoor hog and poultry production, despite the millions of gallons of manure
In Cooper County, Missouri, CAFOs are a controversial topic. Susan Williams asked to meet in a small local library to talk about it, hoping that there wouldn’t be anyone around. Even in this quiet atmosphere, she's nervous about people overhearing the conversation. “I just don’t want the whole town...
Kansas City and other Missouri cities want to place an extra sales tax on recreational marijuana
Missouri cities across the Kansas City region are planning to ask voters to tack on an extra local sales tax for recreational marijuana. On Tuesday night, city councils in Independence, North Kansas City and Blue Springs all discussed adding a local 3% sales tax to the additional 6% levied by the state. Medical marijuana will continue to be taxed at an additional 4% on top of the regular state sales tax.
Andrew Bailey becomes Missouri Attorney General, says he'll continue lawsuits against Biden
For the third time since 2018, Missouri has a new Attorney General. Andrew Bailey, former general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson’s office, was sworn in Tuesday. He is the 44th person to serve as the state’s Attorney General. Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony, Bailey mentioned both his work...
A Missouri lawmaker wants to end school suspensions in grades K-3: 'It serves no purpose'
A proposed Missouri state law would discourage school suspensions in all grades and ban them in kindergarten through third grade, as was recommended by the Ferguson Commission in 2015. Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, is sponsoring the legislation that would prohibit nearly all suspensions in lower grades, taking discretion away...
What we learned on the education beat in 2022
For schools in Missouri and Kansas, 2022 was supposed to be a "return to normalcy" following the COVID-19 pandemic. But as we begin the first school week of 2023, it's clear that's not how things went. KCUR's Brian Ellison spoke with Kyle Palmer of the Shawnee Mission Post and Jodi...
What's on the agenda for Missouri lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session?
Wednesday marks the first day of Missouri's 2023 legislative session. As lawmakers return to the state capital, Republican leaders are looking to address "critical race theory" in schools, the potential legalization of sports gambling, and infrastructure projects like widening Interstate 70. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Meg Cunningham...
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
Kansas lawmakers are heading back to Topeka. What are their plans for the 2023 session?
Next Monday, Kansas lawmakers will convene in the state capitol building for the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. Education, eliminating the state's food sales tax, and legalizing medical marijuana are just some of the items on this year's agenda. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Dylan Lysen of...
Volunteer naturalists work to reestablish prairies in Missouri: ‘Everybody can do their part’
MONROE CITY – As beautiful as a tallgrass prairie in bloom is, establishing one is equally unglamorous. First invasive species, like autumn olive or bradford pear trees, have to be ripped out and burned off. And even after prairie grass seeds are thrown, it won’t be pretty at first.
Meet the breakfast community of 'Decaf Boys' at the Neighborhood Café in Lee's Summit
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. Forrest Malone, Dave Behnke and Joe Feira have pushed two tables together at Neighborhood Café, where they chuckle between sips of decaffeinated coffee. Their spot is next to the windows, peering out onto downtown Lee's Summit, Missouri.
