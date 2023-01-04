ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delafield, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee budget, pension problem; tax hike, state relief on table

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's ballooning pension problem could lead to drastic city budget cuts; the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns of an impending crisis by 2025, when federal COVID-19 money runs out. Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been in talks about the city's looming...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan elementary school 'disturbance,' gun seized

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman was arrested, and a gun was seized after a "disturbance" outside a pair of elementary schools Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. Police responded to the incident around 8:45 a.m. It happened as two vehicles drove away from the Pigeon River and Étude elementary school grounds.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac apartment fire; cause under investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Jan. 4 responded for a reported fire in a second floor apartment above the Bull Pen tavern in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire showing from a second floor window. Fire...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver hit Waukesha pedestrian near St. Paul and Fairview

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A driver hit a pedestrian in Waukesha Wednesday evening, Jan. 4. It happened near St. Paul Avenue and Fairview just after 5 p.m. Police said a 73-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit, and the striking vehicle remained at the scene. The man was...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2023 Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - The 2023 Milwaukee Boat Show will be held at the Expo Center at State Fair Park on Jan. 20-22 and 25-29. The event will feature over 300 boats from over 70 manufacturers – from kayaks to cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, runabouts, motoryachts, center consoles, deckboats, pro style ski and wakesurf boats, bass and walleye boats and offshore fishing rigs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy