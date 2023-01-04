Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
CBS 58
Protesters rally outside Ascension CEO's home in effort to restore labor & delivery services
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday night several dozen protesters braved the elements to urge Ascension Wisconsin to re-open labor and delivery services at St. Francis Hospital. Ascension shut down those services just before Christmas, creating a void on Milwaukee's south side. The nurses, healthcare workers and patients rallied not at...
WISN
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee budget, pension problem; tax hike, state relief on table
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's ballooning pension problem could lead to drastic city budget cuts; the Wisconsin Policy Forum warns of an impending crisis by 2025, when federal COVID-19 money runs out. Democratic Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been in talks about the city's looming...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
radioplusinfo.com
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
WI lawmakers eye red light cams, steeper fines for repeat reckless drivers
Newly sworn-in Republican Representative Bob Donovan says he has one major concern with both bills. “They don’t give a damn about tickets," he said. "They laugh at tickets. They tear them up."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan elementary school 'disturbance,' gun seized
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman was arrested, and a gun was seized after a "disturbance" outside a pair of elementary schools Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. Police responded to the incident around 8:45 a.m. It happened as two vehicles drove away from the Pigeon River and Étude elementary school grounds.
Vessel carrying up to 40,000 gallons of fuel partially sinks in waters off Lake Michigan
Pollution responders with the U.S. Coast Guard rushed to the aid of towing vessel laden with oil and fuel after it took on water while moored in the Port of Milwaukee on Monday.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac apartment fire; cause under investigation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday night, Jan. 4 responded for a reported fire in a second floor apartment above the Bull Pen tavern in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire showing from a second floor window. Fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver hit Waukesha pedestrian near St. Paul and Fairview
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A driver hit a pedestrian in Waukesha Wednesday evening, Jan. 4. It happened near St. Paul Avenue and Fairview just after 5 p.m. Police said a 73-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit, and the striking vehicle remained at the scene. The man was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2023 Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - The 2023 Milwaukee Boat Show will be held at the Expo Center at State Fair Park on Jan. 20-22 and 25-29. The event will feature over 300 boats from over 70 manufacturers – from kayaks to cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, runabouts, motoryachts, center consoles, deckboats, pro style ski and wakesurf boats, bass and walleye boats and offshore fishing rigs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie stalking police pursuit, Illinois man charged
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - An Illinois man wanted for stalking is accused of leading Pleasant Prairie police on a wild chase. Officers tried to pull over Devin Dussault, 32, wanted for repeatedly trying to kill a pregnant woman, stalking her and bashing in her windshield before the chase. Police say it reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and crossed into Lake County, Illinois.
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
Elderly man struck by driver while crossing street in Waukesha
An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver while crossing the street in Waukesha on Wednesday.
