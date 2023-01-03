Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 534 North 19th Street in Fairmount, North Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for a four-story, four-unit multi-family development at 534 North 19th Street in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Designed by CANNOdesign, the four-story structure will be separated into two halves, each with two residential units, making for four total condos spanning an area of 5,176 square feet. Zoning diagrams...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Underway at 817-21 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has observed notable construction progress at a six-story, 48-unit mixed-use building at 817-21 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Designed by Atrium Design Group, the building will feature a 4,855-square-foot commercial space at the ground floor and a roof deck, which will offer dramatic skyline views with its prominent height. The development will provide basement parking for 36 cars, as well as space for 20 bicycles. Permits specify Atrium LLC as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $10.5 million.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued For 2106 Harlan Street In Sharswood, North Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, six-unit multi-family development located at 2106 Harlan Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia. Designed by Urban Practice, the structure will span 6,370 square feet. The building will feature an exterior similar to other affordable housing developments in the area, with its...
fox29.com
Port Richmond explosion: No gas leak found, some residents able to move back home
Port Richmond explosion: No gas leak found, some residents able to move back home. Pipeline safety engineers from the Safety Division of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) say they have initiated an investigation into the apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond on New Year's Day and have since deemed some homes structurally sound enough for residents to move back in.
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk
A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
glensidelocal.com
100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project
Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
Driver crashes into Philadelphia police station near scene of cellphone store crash
A driver crashed into a Philadelphia police station across the street from the site where another car careened into a cellphone store earlier in the week.
Get Boozy Slushies To-Go At This Willow Grove, PA Liquor Store
I think I may have just found one of the most elite liquor stores in our area!. Of course, everyone has their go-to store to get their beer, wine, and spirits from, but this Willow Grove, PA shop is worth a try if you’re into some fun alcoholic slushies. I’ve never seen a liquor store carry a wide selection of alcoholic slushies before this one and it’s so cool!
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $11.6 Million Sale of Three Medical Office Buildings Totaling 57,760 SF in Broomall, PA
CBRE announced today the sale of Marple Commons, a three-building medical office park totaling 57,760 sq. ft. at 2000, 2002 and 2004 Sproul Road in Broomall, PA. Maryland-based Thomas Park Investments acquired the buildings for $11.6 million. The CBRE Capital Markets Team of Stephen Marzullo and Adam Silverman, along with...
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The Delaware County Redevelopment Authority is voting on policies and procedures early in the new year for a new land bank. A land bank is...
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
morethanthecurve.com
Commercial buildings listed for sale in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
There are several commercial properties listed for sale in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill. Please note, that just because a building is for sale, does not mean the business or businesses operating within the building are closing. Buildings with existing leases are sold as investments all the time. Take a look.
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken police and SWAT arrest wanted man at Matson Mill apartments in Conshohocken
Late on the afternoon of January 3rd, residents of the Matson Mill Apartments and nearby buildings reported in messages and calls to MoreThanTheCurve.com that there was a large police presence, including SWAT, at the Matson Mill apartments. Matson Mill is one of the two recently opened apartment communities along the Schuylkill River just above the Matsonford Bridge.
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
fox29.com
Police: Group wanted for burglarizing Friends Guild House in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify four suspects in connection to a neighborhood center burglary. Surveillance footage caught three males and one female entering the Friends Neighborhood Guild House on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue on December 27. The Friends Guild House is...
Driver charged with fatally striking woman at Kensington bus stop
Authorities said 21-year-old Tavis Fields was driving and attempted to make a left turn from northbound Frankford Avenue onto eastbound Allegheny Avenue. He lost control and hit two women at a bus stop, killing one of them.
Comments / 0