phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 534 North 19th Street in Fairmount, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for a four-story, four-unit multi-family development at 534 North 19th Street in Fairmount, North Philadelphia. Designed by CANNOdesign, the four-story structure will be separated into two halves, each with two residential units, making for four total condos spanning an area of 5,176 square feet. Zoning diagrams...
phillyyimby.com

Construction Underway at 817-21 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has observed notable construction progress at a six-story, 48-unit mixed-use building at 817-21 North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties, North Philadelphia. Designed by Atrium Design Group, the building will feature a 4,855-square-foot commercial space at the ground floor and a roof deck, which will offer dramatic skyline views with its prominent height. The development will provide basement parking for 36 cars, as well as space for 20 bicycles. Permits specify Atrium LLC as the contractor. Construction costs are listed at $10.5 million.
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 2106 Harlan Street In Sharswood, North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a two-story, six-unit multi-family development located at 2106 Harlan Street in Sharswood, North Philadelphia. Designed by Urban Practice, the structure will span 6,370 square feet. The building will feature an exterior similar to other affordable housing developments in the area, with its...
fox29.com

Port Richmond explosion: No gas leak found, some residents able to move back home

Port Richmond explosion: No gas leak found, some residents able to move back home. Pipeline safety engineers from the Safety Division of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) say they have initiated an investigation into the apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond on New Year's Day and have since deemed some homes structurally sound enough for residents to move back in.
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk

A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
glensidelocal.com

100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project

Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
94.5 PST

Get Boozy Slushies To-Go At This Willow Grove, PA Liquor Store

I think I may have just found one of the most elite liquor stores in our area!. Of course, everyone has their go-to store to get their beer, wine, and spirits from, but this Willow Grove, PA shop is worth a try if you’re into some fun alcoholic slushies. I’ve never seen a liquor store carry a wide selection of alcoholic slushies before this one and it’s so cool!
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
morethanthecurve.com

Commercial buildings listed for sale in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill

There are several commercial properties listed for sale in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill. Please note, that just because a building is for sale, does not mean the business or businesses operating within the building are closing. Buildings with existing leases are sold as investments all the time. Take a look.
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken police and SWAT arrest wanted man at Matson Mill apartments in Conshohocken

Late on the afternoon of January 3rd, residents of the Matson Mill Apartments and nearby buildings reported in messages and calls to MoreThanTheCurve.com that there was a large police presence, including SWAT, at the Matson Mill apartments. Matson Mill is one of the two recently opened apartment communities along the Schuylkill River just above the Matsonford Bridge.
