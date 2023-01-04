Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of GhostLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary
Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco security guard shot and killed by 2 teens in Japantown, police say
SAN FRANCISCO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday in San Francisco's Japantown. The guard was found near Webster and Post streets around 5:07 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound, according to San Francisco police. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene. SFPD arrested two...
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m. According to police, […]
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont police seek public's help in locating an at-risk senior man
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing from his adult care home on Tuesday. Trinh Duong is an elderly Asian man with Alzheimer's who is five feet two inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black or blue jacket, jeans, and carrying a black backpack and black suitcase.
ksro.com
Teenager Arrested in Petaluma After Shooting Monday Afternoon
A 15-year-old boy is behind bars and facing four felony charges in connection with a shooting in Petaluma. The shooting happened late Monday afternoon. A witness says they saw two vehicles parked next to each other, then heard a loud bang before both sped off. Police don’t think anyone was actually hit with the bullet. The teen boy is facing the charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, negligent discharge of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Petaluma police say the shooting was not a random act.
Details emerge about driver charged in Devil's Slide cliff plunge; family still in hospital
MONTARA — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he's released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave.Rescuers initially hailed the family's survival as a "miracle" after the Tesla...
Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]
Pickup driver sought in hit-and-run that injured Concord cyclist
CONCORD – Police in Concord are searching for a driver of a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month.According to officers, the victim was traveling in the area of Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard around on 10:25 p.m. on December 21 when he was struck. Following the collision, the driver was last seen heading eastbound on Concord Boulevard.The cyclist, identified as a 57-year-old Concord man, was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.On Monday, police released surveillance footage that was recovered of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a silver or gray 2000-2006 Toyota Tundra extended cab pickup. The pickup is believed to have minor damage in the front.Police said the pickup was seen in downtown Concord minutes before the collision.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Katan Nanthasiri with the department's Traffic Bureau at 925-671-5096, referring to case #22-13122.
Suspect arrested on 9 counts of burglary, meth possession on New Year's Eve: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on New Year’s Eve after running a red light near 4th and Townsend Street, the San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday on Twitter. The unidentified suspect was booked into county jail for nine counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. […]
Police investigating deadly crash on Vanden Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – At least one person died after a crash in Fairfield on Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Vanden Road at One Lake. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Fairfield police confirm that the incident was fatal. Only one vehicle was involved, officers say. One lane of eastbound Vanden Road is now open.
KTVU FOX 2
3-year-old girl missing, possibly abducted by father: San Mateo Sheriff
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff asked for the public's help finding a 3-year-old girl. Andrea Flores went missing and may be the victim of a parental abduction, according to an alert that went out from the Sheriff's office around 2 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Hit-And-Run Victim Still Hospitalized; Suspect Still on the Loose
A person remains hospitalized in critical condition after a driver hit them with a pickup truck in 300-block of Yolanda Avenue in Santa Rosa. The driver took off, east-bound on Yolanda, after hitting the pedestrian last Friday night; and is still on the loose. Police are looking for a white pickup truck with toolboxes in its bed. The make and model is not clear. The victim’s injuries are still listed as life-threatening. Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or the truck is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department immediately.
Hayward PD investigates 1st homicide of 2023
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the […]
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
Family of 4 still hospitalized after Pasadena father drove off cliff in NorCal
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of […]
Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
Devil’s Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
Driver of Tesla that plunged off cliff charged with attempted murder
California officials have charged the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway with attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was driving the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide. Also inside were one other adult and two children, who have not been identified. All four survived the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Charging documents show that the other adult was a 41-year-old woman, and the two children were a girl,...
Comments / 6