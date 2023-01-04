Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane police looking for help identifying Washington Trust Bank robbery suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is requesting help from the public to identify a man suspected of robbing the Washington Trust Bank on South Grand Boulevard Tuesday evening. SPD officers responded to the robbery at about 4:45 p.m. If you have any information or can identify...
Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they...
Law enforcement investigating bomb scare at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement initially responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, a man came to the hospital by air ambulance and...
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
Suspect in officer-involved shooting near Cedar Street and 1st now facing drug charges
SPOKANE, Wash. – The man who was shot by Spokane police in October near Cedar Street and 1st Avenue is now being accused of trafficking 15,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested Israel Garcia after he shot at police. At the time of the...
Hayden man arrested after discharging weapon, firing into neighbors’ apartments
HAYDEN, Idaho – A man was arrested Monday after neighbors reported he was shooting at their apartments, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reports. On Jan. 2, a resident at Matthews Apartments in Hayden called 911 to report 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and discharging a weapon inside his apartment. A second caller told 911 bullets were entering their apartment through the front door.
NonStop Local partnering with Vitalant in hosting community blood drive
SPOKANE, Wash. – Janruary is National Blood Donor Month and NonStop Local KHQ is partnering with Vitalant in hosting a community blood drive. The blood drive will happen on Jan. 4 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1201 W. Sprague Avenue. Appointments can no longer be made online, but if you would like to donate walk in’s are welcome.
Spokane artist’s handmade leather masks featured in Disney’s live-action Encanto concert
SPOKANE, Wash. – A childhood passion stretched into adulthood has led to one local artist seeing her work featured in Disney’s “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” in Los Angeles, a live-action concert. “I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t something I wanted to be spending...
