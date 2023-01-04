Brewer dominant over Bangor boys in first ‘Across the River’ battle of 2023, Bangor girls continue to roll

Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Riots control Bucks for second straight win, sweep season series
ORONO – Orono opened the game on a 12-2 run, and never looked back- taking their second win in a row and sweeping the season series over Bucksport with a 69-54 win. The Riots were without junior captain Pierce Walston, but it hardly showed early on. Will Francis, Ben Francis, and Brady Hughes connected on the teams first 12 points.
foxbangor.com
Bulldogs outlast Warriors on the road despite big first quarter from Nokomis
NEWPORT – Nokomis led Lawrence 15-6 after the first eight minutes, but Lawrence stormed back with a 13-0 run to end the half. Their 17-1 second quarter was enough to take the lead and hold it for the rest of the night. They took a 23-16 lead at half, and took a 49-38 victory over the Warriors.
foxbangor.com
Lewiston uses hot second quarter to keep Broncos at bay
HAMPDEN – The Broncos held a lead in the second quarter over the visiting Blue Devils, but Lewiston closed the half on a 15-1 run, and rode that momentum to a 49-41 victory. Lewiston led 26-14 at the half, but Hampden was able to bring it back to 36-28 by the end of the third, but a 13-13 fourth was enough for Lewiston to seal the deal.
foxbangor.com
Calais boys hoops routs Mattanawcook Academy
LINCOLN – Calais Blue Devils boys basketball defeated Mattanawcook Academy 82-32 on Monday. The Blue Devils’ three-point shooting was the game’s highlight, with seniors Jace Cook and Alex Richard each hitting multiple shots from beyond the arc. Senior Jacob Sockabasin also provided a highlight with a putback...
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
foxbangor.com
Maine men’s hockey stalls after long break
ORONO – The Black Bears went on a two-week holiday break after being on a four game win streak, effectively stalling their momentum. That showed this weekend as they went winless in two games against Colgate. “That probably wasn’t the smartest thing…scheduling wise for me. That’s on me,” head...
foxbangor.com
Maine men’s hoops readies for Thursday’s AEast opener
ORONO – Maine men’s basketball starts America East Conference play Thursday, a conference they were picked to finish last in in the preseason. “It motivates us a lot. It’s in our locker room hanging up.” sophomore guard Kellen Tynes reveals. “We know it’s not easy because we’re starting from the bottom, but I think…we’ve given each other confidence.”
70-Year-Old Central Maine Woman Teaches Belly Dancing After Beating Cancer
Karen Ferroni is a Maine woman that has not only conquered cancer, but is now spreading body positivity and movement through the art of belly dancing. According to Central Maine, Karen is a retired Doctor and former Chief Medical Officer of a hospital in Mass, and if that's not enough, she is now a teacher of a very artistic and unique form of dancing.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Waterville’s Drip City Arcade Bar & Buen Apetito to Both Relocate Their Maine Businesses
It looks like two Waterville businesses that have hopes of relocating are going to be able to make it happen in the most unique way possible. According to the Kennebec Journal, the owners of Buen Apetito Mexican Restaurant located at Railroad Square in Waterville have been hoping to relocate since the start of a very public parking dispute with the property owner.
foxbangor.com
Oakland man arrested for Circle K robbery in Waterville
WATERVILLE– An Oakland man is accused of holding up a convenience store in Waterville. 35 year old Justin Murphy was arrested late Monday and charged with robbery and theft. According to the Morning Sentinel, the Circle K store on Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed around 1:45 Monday morning. Murphy...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
foxbangor.com
Northern Light financial changes
BREWER- Health care systems around the country are having a hard time bouncing back from the pandemic. Northern Light Health is no exception. They run ten hospitals around the state. In early December, Northern Light announced Quest Diagnostics would manage nine of Northern Light’s hospital labs and the lab at...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
WMUR.com
Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice
SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
wabi.tv
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
Northern Light’s Walk-In-Care On Union St. To Temporarily Reduce Days They’re Open
If you're in need of Walk-In-Care services in the Bangor area, you'll want to take note of a recent change to the hours of operation for the Northern Light Walk-In Care facility at 925 Union Street. According to hospital representatives, the change is a result of a restructuring of their...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland considers joining Camden, Rockport for revaluation services
ROCKLAND — “We really are out of whack in a number of places,” said Kerry Leichtman, who is newly employed as Rockland’s assessor. “It would be great to fix that up.”. Rockland City Councilors are wading through the complexities of house revaluations in order to...
