Bangor, ME

Brewer dominant over Bangor boys in first ‘Across the River’ battle of 2023, Bangor girls continue to roll

By Tyler Krusz
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago
foxbangor.com

Riots control Bucks for second straight win, sweep season series

ORONO – Orono opened the game on a 12-2 run, and never looked back- taking their second win in a row and sweeping the season series over Bucksport with a 69-54 win. The Riots were without junior captain Pierce Walston, but it hardly showed early on. Will Francis, Ben Francis, and Brady Hughes connected on the teams first 12 points.
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Lewiston uses hot second quarter to keep Broncos at bay

HAMPDEN – The Broncos held a lead in the second quarter over the visiting Blue Devils, but Lewiston closed the half on a 15-1 run, and rode that momentum to a 49-41 victory. Lewiston led 26-14 at the half, but Hampden was able to bring it back to 36-28 by the end of the third, but a 13-13 fourth was enough for Lewiston to seal the deal.
LEWISTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Calais boys hoops routs Mattanawcook Academy

LINCOLN – Calais Blue Devils boys basketball defeated Mattanawcook Academy 82-32 on Monday. The Blue Devils’ three-point shooting was the game’s highlight, with seniors Jace Cook and Alex Richard each hitting multiple shots from beyond the arc. Senior Jacob Sockabasin also provided a highlight with a putback...
CALAIS, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine men’s hockey stalls after long break

ORONO – The Black Bears went on a two-week holiday break after being on a four game win streak, effectively stalling their momentum. That showed this weekend as they went winless in two games against Colgate. “That probably wasn’t the smartest thing…scheduling wise for me. That’s on me,” head...
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine men’s hoops readies for Thursday’s AEast opener

ORONO – Maine men’s basketball starts America East Conference play Thursday, a conference they were picked to finish last in in the preseason. “It motivates us a lot. It’s in our locker room hanging up.” sophomore guard Kellen Tynes reveals. “We know it’s not easy because we’re starting from the bottom, but I think…we’ve given each other confidence.”
ORONO, ME
B98.5

70-Year-Old Central Maine Woman Teaches Belly Dancing After Beating Cancer

Karen Ferroni is a Maine woman that has not only conquered cancer, but is now spreading body positivity and movement through the art of belly dancing. According to Central Maine, Karen is a retired Doctor and former Chief Medical Officer of a hospital in Mass, and if that's not enough, she is now a teacher of a very artistic and unique form of dancing.
AUGUSTA, ME
ems1.com

Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad

HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

Oakland man arrested for Circle K robbery in Waterville

WATERVILLE– An Oakland man is accused of holding up a convenience store in Waterville. 35 year old Justin Murphy was arrested late Monday and charged with robbery and theft. According to the Morning Sentinel, the Circle K store on Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed around 1:45 Monday morning. Murphy...
WATERVILLE, ME
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Northern Light financial changes

BREWER- Health care systems around the country are having a hard time bouncing back from the pandemic. Northern Light Health is no exception. They run ten hospitals around the state. In early December, Northern Light announced Quest Diagnostics would manage nine of Northern Light’s hospital labs and the lab at...
BREWER, ME
94.9 HOM

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
BANGOR, ME
WMUR.com

Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice

SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
SMITHFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

New coffee business brewing in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME

