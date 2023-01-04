ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Sabres Slide By Caps in OT, 5-4

When it was all said and done however, it was Thompson who one-upped Ovechkin and the Caps. With exactly two minutes remaining in overtime, Thompson scored his third goal of the night to send Washington to a 5-4 defeat. Alex Tuch forced a turnover behind the Washington net and got...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
SB Nation

Tage Thompson’s development has the Sabres dreaming of the playoffs

Something amazing is happening on the ice in Buffalo. The two-year explosion from Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson. Thompson notched a hat trick on Tuesday night in a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. It was his third hat trick of the season, and his first game with three or more goals since his five-goal outburst against the Columbus Blue Jackets back on December 7th.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Clash with Flyers in Philly on Thursday

Jan. 5, 2023 | 5:00 pm MST | Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa. The Arizona Coyotes continue their four-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, marking the second-and-final time Arizona and Philadelphia will match up this season. The Coyotes won the first game between the two 5-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Nine Days that Shaped the 1990s Flyers

In advance of the 1990s Throwback Thursday game against the original Winnipeg Jets (whoops, Arizona Coyotes), here's a look back at nine memorable moments that helped define the decade for the Philadelphia Flyers. 1. May 25, 1997: Flyers Win Eastern Conference Championship. The zenith of the 1990s for the Flyers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Kris Letang's status has been designated as non-roster while he is away from the team. Tokarski, 33, has suited up for 18 games with WBS this season, going...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy