Something amazing is happening on the ice in Buffalo. The two-year explosion from Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson. Thompson notched a hat trick on Tuesday night in a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. It was his third hat trick of the season, and his first game with three or more goals since his five-goal outburst against the Columbus Blue Jackets back on December 7th.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO