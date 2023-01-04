ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

New York Post

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
NEVADA STATE
Distractify

Parade

Jeremy Renner's Medical Status Revealed Following Serious Outdoor Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after a serious situation involving a snow plow occurred on Jan. 1. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for the Hawkeye star told The Hollywood Reporter. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
RENO, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeremy Renner Shown Being Airlifted To Hospital In New Video

New details have emerged regarding Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident. TMZ has obtained video showing Jeremy Renner’s helicopter flight to a nearby hospital after a snowplowing accident on Sunday. The outlet says the clip was recorded shortly after he got onboard around 9:50 AM. “As of now, we can...
NEVADA STATE
Collider

Jeremy Renner Shares Update After Horrific Snowplow Accident

In his first update since entering the hospital, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner shared a photo over Instagram and thanked fans for all the support following his tragic snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner kept the post short as he wasn't able to type well due to his injuries, but he sent love to everyone out there concerned for him. The update comes as the Washoe County Sheriff's Department held a press conference to clarify some of the details of Renner's accident.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
CNET

Jeremy Renner in Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner was flown to a hospital following an accident leaving him with serious injuries, according to an Associated Press report Monday. The Avengers actor is considered to be in critical but stable condition. Renner was injured while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada. The actor has a home in the...
RENO, NV
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

