bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar
Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle had nothing but nice things to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
bodyslam.net
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
nodq.com
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
bodyslam.net
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live Results – 1/4/23
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s biggest show of the year is here. 25,000 fans packed into the Tokyo Dome headlined by Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White for the IWGP Championship. You can check out the results below. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 – 1/4/23. Three Minute Exhibition: Ryohei Oiwa vs Boltin...
PWMania
Kenny Omega Crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Omega defeated Will Ospreay in the co-main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis joined Omega in the ring for the bout, which lasted more than...
bodyslam.net
Jake Paul Signs Contract With PFL, Will Compete in ‘Super Fight’ Division, Offers Challenge to Nate Diaz
Jake Paul has officially signed his first MMA contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Plans Revealed
The plans have been revealed. AEW Dynamite is live on TBS at 8/7c tonight from Seattle, Washington. We know of most of the matches going into the show, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported the full list of plans for tonight’s event. You can see the plans below which include some small spoilers, so you’ve been warned.
bodyslam.net
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On WWE’s New WrestleMania 39 Truck Graphics
WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California is a few months away, taking place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium, and rumors are starting to come out on who will make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Now there is a possible confirmation on a WWE heavy-hitter who will be at the big event.
bodyslam.net
Huge Stipulation Added To Potential AEW Revolution Championship Match
Bryan Danielson vs. MJF could take place, but on one condition. Bryan Danielson beat Tony Nese tonight on AEW Dynamite. Following the match, Bryan called out MJF and wanted to fight him. MJF of course would not step into the ring and stayed on the ramp. He won’t fight now. But, if Bryan wants a shot at the AEW World Title, he has to become number one contender. The way to do that? Win every single week on AEW Dynamite until February 8th and then he will get a title shot at Revolution. Bryan accepted on the condition that when he wins, he gets to pick the stipulation for Revolution. MJF accepted and then Bryan revealed that the Revolution stipulation will be a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Bryan promises to expose MJF as a wrestler at Revolution.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
Fightful Watch Along NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (No Footage Shown)
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
bodyslam.net
New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2/23)
New Texas Pro Wrestling held its LoneStar 3 event on December 30, 2022 from Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The event aired on IWTV on January 2. You can read the full results for the show below. – New Texas Pro LoneStar Championship: Space Tiger Jr. def. JJ Blake...
Zack Sabre Jr Becomes First-Ever NJPW World TV Champion At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Joins TMDK
Zack Sabre Jr makes history. Zack Sabre Jr. became the first-ever NJPW World TV Champion at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 by defeating Ren Narita in the finals of the tournament. ZSJ picked up the victory by tapping out Narita with an armbar after working on Narita's arm throughout the match.
bodyslam.net
Invictus Pro The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park Results (12/30/22)
Invictus Pro Wrestling held its The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park event on December 30 from Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Invictus Tag Team Championships: Chris Bartón & Dominick Denaro (c) def....
