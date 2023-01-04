ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Harrisburg knocks off Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital Division wrestling match that sours over forfeits

Harrisburg wrestling coach Domineak Commodore stood by the fact that two girls who started and received forfeits at Trinity Wednesday night have been working in the practice room all season long. He said he didn’t use them as gimmicks or pull them out of Harrisburg High’s hallways in order to use the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg’s rules against Trinity, which prohibit boys in the region’s Catholic schools from wrestling girls.
HARRISBURG, PA
Trojan boys hold off CD East with frenzied finish

Chambersburg 58, Central Dauphin East 56: It wasn’t exactly a smooth finish to the basketball game, but it was one the Trojans can put in the win column. After a back-and-forth game, Chambersburg took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter and held off the Panthers despite a frantic ending (more on that later) Tuesday night at CASHS Field House.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County

Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin …. Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day in court. Recap...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg fans hyped for Penn State win

Penn State fans are a little hoarse after screaming their heads off and celebrating the big win. Well, not all the Penn State fans got to see the action in person. But the ones that didn't were equally as excited about the game. Fans at first were optimistic. For good...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash

The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
