Jaylon Bean pours in 33 points to lead Waynesboro boys basketball past Gettysburg in Colonial Division action
Jaylon Bean poured in a game-high 33 points to pace the Waynesboro boys basketball team past Gettysburg, 69-44, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday night. Tanyon Shaull added 14 points and Michael Young another 10 for the Indians, who moved to 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in divisional play.
Jayla Koser’s 15 points pace Middletown girls basketball to Capital Division win over Steel-High
Jayla Koser scored 15 points to pace the Middletown girls basketball team to a 65-16 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Steel-High Tuesday night. Middletown (9-3) zoomed out to an early lead and never looked back. Addie Huber and Peyton Attivo chipped in with 13 points each for the Blue Raiders. Steel-High fell to 0-5.
Central Dauphin boys down Harrisburg 72-58 behind Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point night
In Mid-Penn Commonwealth action, Central Dauphin downed Harrisburg to earn a 72-58 victory Tuesday. Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point performance sparked the Rams offensively. Teammate Keon Dockens netted 19 points, while Lleyton Fried tallied 10 points in the divisional win. Loyal Riley netted 20 points to lead the Cougars.
Keira Pryor, Slayden Fisher lead Waynesboro girls basketball past Gettysburg in Colonial Division matchup
Keira Pryer netted 12 points and Slayden FIsher added 10 more as the Waynesboro girls basketball team defeated Gettysburg, 44-35, Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division matchup.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 5, 2023
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg knocks off Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital Division wrestling match that sours over forfeits
Harrisburg wrestling coach Domineak Commodore stood by the fact that two girls who started and received forfeits at Trinity Wednesday night have been working in the practice room all season long. He said he didn’t use them as gimmicks or pull them out of Harrisburg High’s hallways in order to use the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg’s rules against Trinity, which prohibit boys in the region’s Catholic schools from wrestling girls.
Steel-High boys hoops downs Middletown in Capital Division game
The Steel-High boys basketball team outlasted Middletown, 43-35, in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday night. 28 — Steel-High defeats Middletown 43-35 in boys high school basketball. Matt Chaplain of Steel-High led all scorers with 21 points.
Tyshawn Russell’s career-high 26 points lead Bishop McDevitt past Middletown
HARRISBURG - Tyshawn Russell might be headed to the SEC to play football for the South Carolina Gamecocks, but if Monday’s contest was any indication, the Bishop McDevitt star is a pretty good hooper, too. After a long weekend of hoops at The Josh Palmer Holiday Tournament in Elmira,...
Trojan boys hold off CD East with frenzied finish
Chambersburg 58, Central Dauphin East 56: It wasn’t exactly a smooth finish to the basketball game, but it was one the Trojans can put in the win column. After a back-and-forth game, Chambersburg took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter and held off the Panthers despite a frantic ending (more on that later) Tuesday night at CASHS Field House.
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 4, 2023
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
I-81 exit ramp shut down because of crash in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — An exit ramp on I-81 in Franklin County is shut down. A crash shut down the I-81 westbound exit ramp to Wayne Avenue just south of Chambersburg.
Maryland Man Captured By PA State Police Fleeing Hit-Run In Chambersburg: Authorities
A Maryland man struck a pedestrian and fled in Chambersburg on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities say. Edio Estuardo-Melendrez of Hagerstown, was arrested fleeing the scene at the intersection of S. Second and E. Mckinley streets around 9:20 p.m. by Pennsylvania state police, according to the Chambersburg police department. The pedestrian...
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin …. Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day in court. Recap...
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
Harrisburg fans hyped for Penn State win
Penn State fans are a little hoarse after screaming their heads off and celebrating the big win. Well, not all the Penn State fans got to see the action in person. But the ones that didn't were equally as excited about the game. Fans at first were optimistic. For good...
Man sentenced in 2019 Harrisburg shooting death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheldon Reece, 28, who was arrested in 2019 for the December 2019 shooting death of 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023. The shooting occurred on Dec. 18, 2019, outside of Double D’s bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street in Harrisburg.
I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash
The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
The Route 75 railroad bridge in Juniata County will be closed for six months, PennDOT says
The bridge over the railroad in Port Royal, Juniata County, will close on Thursday, Jan. 5, and remain closed until June, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. The Route 75 bridge was supposed to close today, however, “wet, rainy weather” delayed the closure until Thursday.
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
