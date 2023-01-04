Read full article on original website
KIMT
Fillmore County crash injures northeast Iowa teen
NEWBURG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa teen is hurt in a Fillmore County crash Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ayden Brandon Underbakke, 16 of Decorah, was driving west on Highway 44 when he left the roadway near mile marker 32, hit a mailbox, and went into the north ditch. The State Patrol says Underbakke was taken to the hospital in Decorah with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
cbs2iowa.com
Fayette County fire destroys barn, RV, and trailer home overnight Wednesday
A Fayette County barn is considered a total loss after a fire overnight Wednesday, as well as an RV and a trailer home that were parked near the barn. According to a post on the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were called to the scene at 12738 Y Ave. around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday morning, and found the barn fully engulfed in flames, with multiple exposures on all sides.
KIMT
Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée. Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast...
KAAL-TV
RPD, OCSO report 9 DWI arrests over New Year’s weekend
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County law enforcement reported nine DWI arrests between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. According to Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made one DWI arrest early in the morning of Dec. 31 and two more arrests after midnight Jan. 1.
DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Osage man injured after single-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo Co.
MASON CITY, Iowa - An Osage man was hospitalized Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:06 a.m. at 300th St. and Mallard Ave. when a vehicle driven by Eric Moreno, 26, slid through the intersection and struck a tree. He was taken to...
KAAL-TV
Addressing affordable housing in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – The lack of affordable housing options is a consistent issue in southeast Minnesota and it’s not getting better with inflation on the rise. Dave Dunn, the executive director of Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said the need for affordable housing is an issue for people of all demographics. He gave an example of one apartment building within the city of Rochester where rent is increasing somewhere between $150 to $300 a month. Because of that increase, several people can’t afford to live there anymore.
kwayradio.com
Hurts Donut Owner Has Died
The owner of the Hurts Donut location in Cedar Falls has died, according to the business Facebook page. Janelle Wilks was 45 years of age. The cause of death has not been made public to this point. To honor Wilks, a couple community members paid for the first $500 worth of donuts ordered beginning at 2:39pm on Sunday, 24 hours after Wilks passed away.
cbs2iowa.com
National historic landmark for sale in Strawberry Point
STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — A piece of history more than 120 years old is now for sale in Strawberry Point. The Franklin Hotel continues to operate at the heart of the town as a hotel, restaurant and bar. The hotel has also served as a hub for several other services in the past for the town, now composed of nearly 1,200 residents. Among them were a post office, barber shop and a newspaper operation.
