(ABC 6 News) – The lack of affordable housing options is a consistent issue in southeast Minnesota and it’s not getting better with inflation on the rise. Dave Dunn, the executive director of Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, said the need for affordable housing is an issue for people of all demographics. He gave an example of one apartment building within the city of Rochester where rent is increasing somewhere between $150 to $300 a month. Because of that increase, several people can’t afford to live there anymore.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO