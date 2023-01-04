ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

87-year-old woman dies almost 3 weeks after crash in northwest Las Vegas valley

By Linsey Lewis
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 87-year-old woman died almost three weeks after a crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

The crash occurred on Dec. 15 just before 5 p.m. near North Rampart Boulevard and Del Webb Boulevard, according to police.

According to witness statements and evidence at the scene, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz was traveling north on Rampart Boulevard approaching Del Webb Boulevard while a 2018 Ford Escape was traveling south.

According to police, the crash occurred when the Chevrolet turned left into the path of the Ford in the intersection.

Both drivers were brought to University Medical Center by emergency medical personnel. The 87-year-old driver of the Chevrolet sustained critical injuries while the 60-year-old driver of the Ford sustained suspected minor injuries.

At the time, both drivers were expected to survive and the LVMPD’s Collison Investigation Section did not respond to the scene, according to police.

On Jan. 2, despite all life-saving efforts, the Chevrolet’s driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Her death marked the 153rd traffic-related fatality for 2022.

