POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
House speaker battle: Nancy Pelosi 'happy as hell' with GOP chaos, Van Drew says
New Jersey Republican Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew told Fox News Digital that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is 'happy as hell' with the GOP's speakership election chaos.
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
POLITICO
House Democrats watched the GOP struggle to pick a speaker and saw a preview of how the chamber's next two years are likely to go.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said in a press conference late Tuesday that the GOP conference was beholden to "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We're ready, willing and able to get to work on behalf of the American people, but we don't have a partner on the other side of the aisle ... To the extent there are reasonable individuals on the other side of the aisle, they have no way out."
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
Bryan College Station Eagle
House Republicans need a Nancy Pelosi
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy may have jumped the gun Monday morning when he and his staff moved their boxes into the elaborate Capitol office suite that outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi occupied until then. Republicans in Washington, including McCarthy, have made entire careers out of bashing Pelosi, who served as...
WATCH: Biden, McConnell make bipartisan trip to Kentucky amid House GOP chaos
COVINGTON, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden visited a dilapidated bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky to talk up the virtues of bipartisanship with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday while at the same time blasting House Republicans for an “embarrassing” scene of disarray that has kept the chamber from organizing itself.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jeffries blasts Republican House Speaker struggles
US House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first - with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House Speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos. It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disarray and pull the Republican Party together. The House is scheduled to convene on Wednesday after the stalemate essentially forced all other business to a standstill, waiting on Republicans to elect a speaker.
What can’t the House do without a Speaker?
Concerns are rising around Capitol Hill as the two-day impasse among Republicans over who should serve as Speaker effectively keeps the chamber in limbo. Republicans have signaled some signs of progress within the party as talks remain ongoing; however, it remains unclear if House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) can cobble together enough votes to…
Republicans in Complete Disarray as New Congress Meets
Kevin McCarthy is expected to struggle to obtain a majority of the vote in Congress on Tuesday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Freedom Caucus members stand firm against McCarthy
House Republicans teetered on the brink of chaos Tuesday on the opening day of the new Congress, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sparring with right-flank colleagues who are refusing to give him their votes to become House speaker. The standoff between McCarthy and a core group of conservatives led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump's MAGA agenda means McCarthy, after having led his party to a narrow Republican majority, was grasping for his political survival, trying to avoid being the first majority nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win an initial vote for the gavel. Emerging from a Republican caucus meeting Tuesday morning, the handful of Freedom Caucus members remained steadfast in their opposition to the GOP leader. "There's one person who could have changed all this," said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump's effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election. The group said McCarthy refused the group's last-ditch offer for rules changes in a meeting late Monday at the Capitol. "If you want to drain the swamp you can't put the biggest alligator in control of the exercise," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. "He eagerly dismissed us," said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. McCarthy was in line to replace Pelosi, but he headed into the vote with no guarantee of success. He faced entrenched detractors within his own ranks. Despite attempts to cajole, harangue and win them over — even with an endorsement from former President Trump — McCarthy has fallen short in the first vote. Typically it takes a majority of the House's 435 members, 218 votes, to become the speaker. With just 222 GOP seats, McCarthy could afford to lose only a handful of their votes. A speaker can win with fewer than 218 votes, as Pelosi and Boehner did, if some lawmakers are absent or simply vote present.
Bryan College Station Eagle
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber's gavel. Pressure was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
