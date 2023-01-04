ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO