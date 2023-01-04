Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams trending up entering 2023
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams from the Ann Arbor area have started to establish themselves after the first month of the season. MLive has listed three teams who are trending up along with the first power rankings of the season below.
MLive.com
MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5
Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area girls high school basketball rankings as of Jan. 4
The calendar has flipped into 2023 and things are about to get serious in the high school girls basketball landscape as the long stretch for league title races begin. There are many Metro Detroit teams looking to prove something in the new year, including many of the ranked teams below.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Jan. 3
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
MLive.com
Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview
What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s freshmen settle in after hectic start
EAST LANSING – The first month of a college basketball season is tough enough for any freshman acclimating to the speed and physicality of a new level of basketball. Michigan State’s freshmen this season had a lot of other challenges heaped on top as well, with a loaded November and two West Coast trips.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan men struggle in MAC basketball opening loss
Just days after having his best performance as a collegiate player, Emoni Bates’ showing on Tuesday wasn’t enough to help Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball team secure a win. The Ypsilanti native scored a career-high 36 points in a loss to South Carolina on Friday but shot...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: Cabana, Stephens keep Chelsea boys’ win streak rolling
Chelsea’s boys basketball team hasn’t missed a beat since the season began and that didn’t stop on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs picked up an impressive 72-56 72-56 win over Roseville to remain unbeaten on the year.
MLive.com
See the first MLive girls basketball rankings in the Jackson area for the 2022-23 season
JACKSON -- A new year is upon us and we are well underway in a new season of high school basketball. With that, it is time to look at the first batch of girls basketball rankings in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3
Teams are starting to come back from their holiday breaks and get back into the swing of a basketball season. Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential: Michigan State riding win streak into rivalry game with Michigan
EAST LANSING, MI -- New year, new Michigan State basketball?. Tom Izzo and company certainly got 2023 off to a solid start on Tuesday, leading from start to finish and cruising to an easy win against Nebraska at the Breslin Center. On episode 97 of MLive’s Spartan Confidential podcast, reporters...
MLive.com
Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey
Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey. Genesee County Generals’ Andrew Pastor (24) moves with the puck during a high school hockey game between Flint Powers Catholic and the Genesee County Generals at Flint Iceland Arenas in Flint on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Powers won with a final score of 8-0.Get Photo.
Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
MLive.com
Michigan finishes strong vs. Penn State to stay perfect in Big Ten play
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan struggled through much of its nonconference schedule. Big Ten play has been a much different story. Michigan beat Penn State on Wednesday 79-69 at Crisler Center to improve to 3-0 in conference. The Wolverines visit rival Michigan State on Saturday (2:30 p.m. tip). Hunter Dickinson scored...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program
The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities. While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane...
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
MLive.com
NCAAB picks: Michigan basketball prediction vs. Penn State on Wed, 1/4
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan sports fans may still be a little down after the Wolverines’ football team lost in the college football playoff semifinals to TCU,...
VIDEO: Tom Izzo Makes Light Of Assault That Occurred At Michigan Stadium
As videos began to circulate following the Michigan vs Michigan State game back in October, it became pretty clear that what occurred in that tunnel was one of the ugliest incidents to ever happen in college football. Two Michigan Football players were brutally assaulted by a group of Michigan State Spartans, with one actually using his helmet as a weapon.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Keon Coleman to forgo basketball season, focus on football
EAST LANSING – Keon Coleman won’t be playing basketball this season after all. A week after the Michigan State wide receiver began practicing with the Spartans basketball team in preparation for playing in 2023, the program announced on Tuesday that Coleman will instead focus on preparing for spring football.
U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield
Telemus Capital, an independent wealth advisory firm based in Southfield, has signed its first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership in a deal with players of the University of Michigan football […] The post U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
