Ann Arbor, MI

MLive.com

MLive’s Michigan Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 5

Several of the top Michigan high school senior girls basketball players have put forth strong cases to be considered for the 2023 Miss Basketball award. It has been an impressive season so far for many of the top players from around the state and MLive has been keeping an eye on their progress.
MLive.com

Metro Detroit area girls high school basketball rankings as of Jan. 4

The calendar has flipped into 2023 and things are about to get serious in the high school girls basketball landscape as the long stretch for league title races begin. There are many Metro Detroit teams looking to prove something in the new year, including many of the ranked teams below.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Podcast: Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball preview

What better way to prepare for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State matchup than to listen to a podcast featuring the teams’ beat writers?. It’s a special crossover episode, as Andrew Kahn (from the Wolverine Confidential podcast) and Kyle Austin (Spartan Confidential) bring listeners up to speed on what the teams have done so far.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s freshmen settle in after hectic start

EAST LANSING – The first month of a college basketball season is tough enough for any freshman acclimating to the speed and physicality of a new level of basketball. Michigan State’s freshmen this season had a lot of other challenges heaped on top as well, with a loaded November and two West Coast trips.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey

Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey. Genesee County Generals’ Andrew Pastor (24) moves with the puck during a high school hockey game between Flint Powers Catholic and the Genesee County Generals at Flint Iceland Arenas in Flint on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Powers won with a final score of 8-0.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal

Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan finishes strong vs. Penn State to stay perfect in Big Ten play

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan struggled through much of its nonconference schedule. Big Ten play has been a much different story. Michigan beat Penn State on Wednesday 79-69 at Crisler Center to improve to 3-0 in conference. The Wolverines visit rival Michigan State on Saturday (2:30 p.m. tip). Hunter Dickinson scored...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

NCAAB picks: Michigan basketball prediction vs. Penn State on Wed, 1/4

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan sports fans may still be a little down after the Wolverines’ football team lost in the college football playoff semifinals to TCU,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

