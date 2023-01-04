Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Davidson's Stephen Curry Was Double-Teamed For An Entire Game, Scored 0 Points While His Team Won By 30: "I’ve Stood In The Corner For 25 Seconds Every Time"
Stephen Curry was once held to 0 points during a college game but his team still ended up winning by 30.
NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Was Afraid Of Isaiah Stewart During The Altercation: "Why He Isn't Tough With Someone Who Wants The Smoke"
NBA fans call out Draymond Green for backing down from a fight against Isaiah Stewart.
News On 6
Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
MLB Rumors: This Team Has Shown Interest In Michael Wacha
The Red Sox might be on the verge of seeing another one of their better players from the 2022 season leave Boston. The club already watched the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Rich Hill cut ties with the organization through the Major League Baseball open market. Potentially joining that list is free-agent pitcher Michael Wacha, who is drawing interest from the Minnesota Twins, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman.
Michael Jordan Claimed Phil Jackson's Legendary Triangle Offense Wouldn't Work Without Him Or Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan once said that Phil Jackson's system would not have worked without him or Kobe Bryant.
Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans
Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111
"I got so caught up in what he'd said that I forgot about guarding him" - When P.J. Brown lost focus because of what Michael Jordan told him
A few words from the GOAT were all it took to make a solid defender like P.J. distracted in the middle of a game
BREAKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Thunder Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Deandre Ayton Warns His Teammates And Sends Them A Message Amid Phoenix Suns' Recent Struggles
Deandre Ayton says the Phoenix Suns have no fight in them as they continue to stumble down the standings.
Bruins Roster Moves: Jake DeBrusk To LTIR; Chris Wagner Back To Boston
Jake DeBrusk’s sensational Winter Classic performance came at a price. The Bruins winger scored both of Boston’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. But he also suffered both a hand and a lower body injury during the game, and that forced the B’s to place him on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Michael Jordan Said He Was Proud Of Not Letting Charles Barkley, Karl Malone And Patrick Ewing Win A Championship
Michael Jordan beat incredible players on his way to becoming a six-time NBA champion and MJ always took pride in that.
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
Celtics Reportedly Trade Veteran Big Man, Cash To Spurs
The Celtics reportedly parted ways with a veteran big man Thursday. Boston traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng before doing the same with Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Athletic’s John Hollinger...
Video: Victor Wembanyama's 3-Point Floater Shot Could Be A Huge Problem For His Future NBA Opponents
Victor Wembanyama has seemingly already perfected the 3-point floater shot.
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
James Worthy Perfectly Explains The Lakers Win Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "You Walk In The Classroom, And The Teachers Aren't There That Day"
The Lakers' win against Miami makes it their third win in a row and improves their record to 17-21.
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23
Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
