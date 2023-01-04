ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MLB Rumors: This Team Has Shown Interest In Michael Wacha

The Red Sox might be on the verge of seeing another one of their better players from the 2022 season leave Boston. The club already watched the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Rich Hill cut ties with the organization through the Major League Baseball open market. Potentially joining that list is free-agent pitcher Michael Wacha, who is drawing interest from the Minnesota Twins, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman.
Bruins Roster Moves: Jake DeBrusk To LTIR; Chris Wagner Back To Boston

Jake DeBrusk’s sensational Winter Classic performance came at a price. The Bruins winger scored both of Boston’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. But he also suffered both a hand and a lower body injury during the game, and that forced the B’s to place him on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Celtics Reportedly Trade Veteran Big Man, Cash To Spurs

The Celtics reportedly parted ways with a veteran big man Thursday. Boston traded Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng before doing the same with Vonleh, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Athletic’s John Hollinger...
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (26-12) at Mavericks (22-16) Game #39 1/5/23

Boston Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) Thursday, December 5, 2023. The Celtics look to get back on track after a very embarrassing loss to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night. This is the 3rd game of a 4 game Western road trip. The Celtics lost the first 2 game on the trip and now face MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who have won their last 7 games.
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

