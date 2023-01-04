The Red Sox might be on the verge of seeing another one of their better players from the 2022 season leave Boston. The club already watched the likes of Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Rich Hill cut ties with the organization through the Major League Baseball open market. Potentially joining that list is free-agent pitcher Michael Wacha, who is drawing interest from the Minnesota Twins, per The Athletic’s Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO