shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Well+Good

This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
shefinds

These Are Actually The Best Supplements To Take For Hair Growth, Nutritionists Say

When it comes to hair growth and achieving stronger, shinier hair, what you put into your body is even more important than what you apply to your hair. A balanced diet is your secret weapon, and adding supplements to enhance your diet and ensure you’re getting all of the best nutrients is an excellent idea, as well. There are a few vitamins and minerals that work together to boost your hair’s health. Here, we explored a few of them — and focused on one in particular. These are the best supplements to take for hair growth, according to hair and health experts.
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
Women's Health

Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain

Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Us Weekly

This Futuristic Vitamin C Skincare System Is Hyperpigmentation’s Worst Enemy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sick of not loving your complexion? If hyperpigmentation is all you can see when you look in the mirror, you’re far from alone. Hyperpigmentation can be caused by a variety of factors, including sun damage, acne scarring and […]
Happi

Josie Maran Expands Skincare with Pro-Retinol Megamoisture Face Cream

New from Josie Maran is an anti-aging Pro-Retinol Megamoisture Face Cream. With pink algae-derived pro-retinol, biomimetic 100% pure argan oil and fruit pulp extracts, the moisturizer targets elasticity, fine lines and wrinkles, pores, texture and dullness. The face cream contains over 30 moisturizing ingredients including: aloe leaf juice, watermelon seed...
Vogue Magazine

An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
CNET

Score 50% Off Beauty Steals at Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event

Ready to give your skin a new routine in 2023 with all new products? In Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event you can get daily beauty steals for 50% off. This event runs through Jan. 21, so that means you have ample opportunity to pick up your favorite products for half the price.
shefinds

4 Morning Habits That Reduce Undereye Circles, Experts Say

So you woke up with dark circles under your eyes — again. Whether you enjoyed a luxurious eight hours of sleep or you barely scraped by with four hours, circles can simply be part of your genetics or may be more obvious on you because you have a lighter skin tone. Whatever the case, embracing what you have and figuring out a few makeup and skincare tricks of the trade to make circles less obvious can feel less frustrating than trying to wish them away altogether. Nevena Tomic, the founder of La Beaute Fatale cosmetics and skincare, relies on these four morning habits that can reduce undereye circles.
WWD

WYOS Takes Stick-format Skin, Hair Care to Gen Z

A new brand is taking the stick format across categories. Called WYOS, an acronym for Write Your Own Story, the brand is set to debut on its website Jan. 18 with five stock keeping units, ranging in price from $16 to $24. The products include a face mask, a cleanser, a moisturizer, a shaving stick and a shampoo, all in stick format.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 The idea for the brand came to its cofounders, both L’Oréal alumnae, as a result in shifts...

