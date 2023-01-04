ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy

As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Independent

Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules

Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
HealthDay

Medical, Surgical Abortions Are Very Safe: Review

As American women grapple with the fallout of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, new Canadian research confirms both medical and surgical abortions are safe. Although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortions than surgical ones, death rates were far higher among women who gave birth. If all...
CBS Sacramento

Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies

Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

FDA expands availability of abortion pills

Washington — The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule change that broadens availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.The Biden administration partially implemented the change last year, announcing it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that women pick up the medicine in person. Tuesday's action formally updates the drug's labeling to allow many more retail pharmacies to dispense the pills, so long as they complete a certification process. The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. Women can get a prescription via telehealth consultation with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Explainer-What does the FDA's new rule mean for the fight over abortion pills?

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule allowing mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions, to be dispensed by retail pharmacies. The rule will make medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions, more accessible in states where abortion remains legal, but its impact in states that have banned abortion will be limited.
WebMD

FDA Says Retail Pharmacies Can Now Offer Abortion Pills

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a regulatory change on Tuesday that allows retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills. Before now, patients could only get this two-drug medication through clinics, doctors and a handful of mail-order pharmacies. Two companies that make...
Well+Good

Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife

Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
statenews.org

FDA's policy change for abortion inducing drugs won't affect Ohioans

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will make a pandemic era change permanent by allowing more pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies, to dispense pills that are commonly used in medication abortions. The change could expand access at both brick-and-mortar stores and online pharmacies. But this...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Federal Trade Commission proposes banning noncompetes for workers

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said it is proposing a rule to ban employers from imposing noncompete agreements on workers and to rescind all existing noncompete agreements. The FTC's reasoning: Such agreements, which affect millions of rank-and-file employees and independent contractors across industries, in addition to business executives, have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy