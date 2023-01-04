Read full article on original website
idc about your feelings
1d ago
And this is why I NEVER give money to people begging. Here’s some water and maybe some McDonalds but NEVERRRRRR give ANYONE begging for money, a dime. Some people do this as a career no joke. Pathetic.
Attorney Sentenced For Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Loans
The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year old Derek James Acree lied on applications for Economic Injury Disaster and Paycheck Protection loans.
cw34.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
BET
Former Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced To Prison For Latest Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson, a Florida man who infamously posed as a doctor as a teenager, has been sentenced to prison for his most recent scam. In January 2021, the Delray Beach Police Department claimed Love-Robinson, now 25, stole from his employer in early 2020 by transferring payments totaling $10,129.81 from the business’ account to his personal one. Love-Robsinon, who was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies, pleaded guilty and, according to NBC News, was sentenced to two years and four months this week.
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
Palm Beach County Inspector General: Forged documents used in COVID relief fraud cases
Palm Beach County's Inspector General has found two more instances of alleged CARES Act fraud, raising the total amount of questionable activity during the past 15 months to more than $160,000 in the county. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) was passed in March 2020 to blunt...
cw34.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
cw34.com
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
South Florida attorney sentenced to prison for spending COVID relief money on jewelry, private jet, and Trump golf club membership
A Palm Beach County attorney used Delaware-based limited-liability companies to obtain economic relief loans designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, receiving over $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors. The government required that loan proceeds go towards payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. Instead, Derek Acree, 47, spent up to half of that money on ...
Palm Beach Gardens attorney sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
Derek James Acree, a Palm Beach Gardens attorney, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for submitting fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief.
veronews.com
Strunk Funeral Home owners seek to disqualify circuit judge
The owners of Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory are asking an appeals court to disqualify Circuit Judge Janet Croom from presiding over “any further proceedings” in the company’s legal battle over ownership of the properties on which it conducts business. In its filing with Florida’s Fourth District...
Loxahatchee girl, 14, found safe after missing two days
A 14-year-old girl missing since Monday has been found safer, her mother posted on Facebook early Thursday.
cw34.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 stabbing
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was sentenced to life in prison last month. Robert Michael Magneson, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter with a weapon in the 2019 fatal stabbing of Jeremy James Uber. Dramatic Video: Coast Guard aircrew medevac 76-year-old man from cruise ship. According to TCPalm,...
"Dr. Love" headed to prison - again
MIAMI - Dr. Love is heading to prison - again. Malachi Love-Robinson, who as a teen was arrested for practicing medicine without a license, is headed back to prison on separate fraud charges. Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud and was sentenced to 28 months in prison. The charges stem from an investigation in March 2020 when the owner of United States of Freight, a shipping broker in Delray Beach, accused Love-Robinson of rerouting payments from the business to his personal accounts. In 2016, a then 18-year-old Love-Robinson was charged after investigators learned he was operating a medical office at 4700 North Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach and was presenting himself as a medical certified doctor when he was not. Two years later, he pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Get A Furry Friend For Just $23, Palm Beach County Animal Care Reduces Adoption Price
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — How much is that doggie in the window? It turns out $23, at least if you’re looking through a window at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Shetler. “For those looking to exercise more or catch up […]
Family accused of beating Pompano Beach gay man in 2021 appears in court
MIAMI - A family accused of brutally beating a gay man in his Pompano Beach home back in 2021 appeared in court Wednesday.Inna and Yevhen Makarenko, and their son Oleh, are charged with hate crimes, attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping.Wednesday's hearing focused on legal representation.Oleh said his parents were approved for a public defender -- but he wasn't.And because he can't afford a private attorney -- he wants to represent himself.The accuser says the Makarenkos beat and blinded him over his alleged relationship with Oleh.The family denies the accusations.At the courthouse, Wednesday, Oleh accused the victim of lying.The only thing that the state has is the victims' report, sworn testimony that mentioned both of my brothers being there and now it turns out they weren't, and the state is no longer prosecuting them. So out of five members of the family, only three are left, so where are they going with this?Oleh says he and the victim were friends -- but were not in a relationship.
WPBF News 25
Teen who opened clinic, practiced medicine without a license sentenced to 28 months in prison for separate charges
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The teen who gained international notoriety after opening his own medical clinic and practicing medicine without a license has beensentenced to 28 months in prison on separate fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 24, was convicted on fraud and grand theft charges. According to a...
Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check
A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
bocanewsnow.com
PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
cw34.com
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
