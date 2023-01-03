Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lightsRoger MarshBuckeye, AZ
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this monthKristen WaltersQueen Creek, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events
The metro Phoenix event schedule is warming up for its busy season, so get ready to make the most of the nice weather and head outside. Take a stroll around downtown on First Friday before grabbing your sun hat to hit the farmers' markets on Saturday morning. For those who prefer sports gear, don your college football best for a discount at Bluewater Grill. Here are fun, food-filled events to pack your weekend schedule from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
AZFamily
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Chihuahua-Dachshund blends seeking their forever homes
These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven...
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
Things to do: Gem & Mineral Show, 2Xtreme Monster Trucks, 5k-9 Fun Run and more
Events to check out this weekend include the Flagg Gem & Mineral Show, 5K-9 FUN RUN by PetSmart, and 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. Here’s where to head out with the family the weekend of January 6-8.
Phoenix New Times
Pop-Up Container Home Project to Help the Homeless Heads to Roosevelt Row First
A shipping container model home exhibition on Roosevelt Row, funded with $1.2 million in public funds, will eventually be used to house unsheltered people in Phoenix. But first, it will help a private corporation make a buck. Local housing experts are mixed on whether the new project will catapult large-scale...
Valley special education educator surprised with free car
Catlin, a special education assistant at Mountain View Elementary School in north Phoenix, was surprised with a free, used and upgraded car.
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Phoenix New Times
Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week
Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
lovinlife.com
News Briefs
Liv Communities broke ground on a 55-and-older-qualified rental community in Norterra. The upscale community, Liv+ Union Peak, 25400 N. 21st Avenue, Phoenix, will boast 145 units and will be ready for occupancy in late summer/early fall of 2024. “Building on our extensive background serving all ages with unparalleled hospitality and...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These East Valley Restaurants Put Metro Phoenix on the Map as a Top Travel Destination for 2023
Condé Nast Traveler has named the 23 best places in the U.S. to travel to this year, which include long-standing favorites that attract visitors time and time again, plus treasured spots that are beginning to earn a wider recognition among tourists for their sights and splendors. Making the list...
In-N-Out Burger Files Proposal With the City of Mesa
The new outpost, if approved, would be located in the Gallery Park development along Power Rd.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Developer: Hotel re-use will enliven east Ahwatukee
The conversion of the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain site at 51st Street and Elliot Road into a high-end 184-unit apartment complex “will attract individuals with expendable income to spend in this area” of Ahwatukee, the developer told county planners. “The addition of these units will...
Scottsdale developer rolls out plans for $3.6B master-planned community
El Dorado Holdings Inc. has plopped down $82.7 million for 4,150 acres of vacant land for developing a master-planned community that will include 12,000 homes as well as commercial space.
SignalsAZ
Litchfield Park will Remove Your Fruit
The City of Litchfield Park and West Coast Arborists are combining efforts for interested residents to obtain an optional competitive rate to have fruit removed from their trees. The use of this service is for the residents of Litchfield Park only and is optional to participate. Click on ‘Additional Info’...
Rio Verde Foothills getting creative after losing water source
Just days into the new year, residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community are getting creative with how they conserve and use water.
