ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale

Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend with Food and Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events

The metro Phoenix event schedule is warming up for its busy season, so get ready to make the most of the nice weather and head outside. Take a stroll around downtown on First Friday before grabbing your sun hat to hit the farmers' markets on Saturday morning. For those who prefer sports gear, don your college football best for a discount at Bluewater Grill. Here are fun, food-filled events to pack your weekend schedule from Thursday, January 5 to Sunday, January 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Chihuahua-Dachshund blends seeking their forever homes

These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven...
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
PHOENIX, AZ
lovinlife.com

News Briefs

Liv Communities broke ground on a 55-and-older-qualified rental community in Norterra. The upscale community, Liv+ Union Peak, 25400 N. 21st Avenue, Phoenix, will boast 145 units and will be ready for occupancy in late summer/early fall of 2024. “Building on our extensive background serving all ages with unparalleled hospitality and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Developer: Hotel re-use will enliven east Ahwatukee

The conversion of the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain site at 51st Street and Elliot Road into a high-end 184-unit apartment complex “will attract individuals with expendable income to spend in this area” of Ahwatukee, the developer told county planners. “The addition of these units will...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Litchfield Park will Remove Your Fruit

The City of Litchfield Park and West Coast Arborists are combining efforts for interested residents to obtain an optional competitive rate to have fruit removed from their trees. The use of this service is for the residents of Litchfield Park only and is optional to participate. Click on ‘Additional Info’...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy