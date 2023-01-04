ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin update: Family of Buffalo Bills DB releases statement on hospitalization

Damar Hamlin was hospitalized late Monday night following an incident on Monday Night Football. A defender for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being transferred to the hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday...
NBC Washington

Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety

More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...

