iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
NBC Philadelphia
Colts' Rodney Thomas II Rushed to Hospital to See Damar Hamlin After Scary On-Field Collapse
Rodney Thomas II didn’t hesitate to rush to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be with his friend, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after a scary collapse on the field. The Indianapolis Colts rookie safety drove over 100 miles from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after he watched his friend suffer...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Sarah Taylor, Bengals HC Zac Taylor's wife, starts Damar Hamlin campaign involving 40 Cincinnati grade schools
According to ESPN's Ben Baby, the campaign began at Cardinal Pacelli, the Catholic school where the Taylors' four children attend. The school's principal, Terri Cento, discussed the efforts with ESPN. "The city of Cincinnati really does rally around problems and things that happen, and this is just one example of...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Family of Buffalo Bills DB releases statement on hospitalization
Damar Hamlin was hospitalized late Monday night following an incident on Monday Night Football. A defender for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being transferred to the hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday...
Monument Circle lights up blue and red to show support for Bills player Damar Hamlin
INDIANAPOLIS – Monument Circle lit up to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The AES Indiana building turned red and blue to honor Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Thousands of people at the stadium and millions […]
NBC Washington
Damar Hamlin's Uncle, Friend Provide Updates on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
See the football Hall of Fame lit up for Damar Hamlin
The cupola atop the Pro Football Hall of Fame is now red and blue, in support of Damar Hamlin.
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest vs. Bengals
(Update: 1/4, 9:54 a.m.): Hamlin reportedly had “positive readings” overnight:. (Update: 1/3, 1:36 p.m.): Bills-Bengals will not resume play this upcoming week:. The Buffalo Bills provided an update regarding the health of defensive back Damar Hamlin in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The team provided this message,...
