Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
ABC News
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse puts spotlight on cardiac arrest in young people
The collapse of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night's NFL game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals with millions watching at home is bringing cardiac arrest, even among young professional athletes, into a larger focus. Hamlin, 24, "suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit" in the on-field episode, the...
Damar Hamlin's family makes first statement after player's cardiac arrest
The family of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety hours after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition."Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," Hamlin's family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. "Please keep Damar in your prayers."The family did not provide a specific medical update on Hamlin, but they thanked the first responders and medical staff at the...
AZFamily
Phoenix trauma doctor explains Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix doctor who was a trauma anesthesiologist for more than 20 years offered his explanation to what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The football player collapsed after a sudden cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game. “And I knew exactly what happened the second I saw it,” said Dr. Edward Westerfield. The doctor said he believes Hamlin suffered from a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis. “It is a heavy blow to the chest, and it has to be exactly at the right spot and it has to be timed exactly at the right--literally a couple milliseconds either way and we’re not having this conversation,” Dr. Westerfield said.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and...
Tufts cardiologist hopes Damar Hamlin incident raises awareness of cardiac arrest
BOSTON -- Tufts doctor Christopher Madias is waiting along with football fans for an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night's game. His team says the defender suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition. "This very well could have been a commotio cordis event which is a sudden cardiac arrest from a dangerous heart arrhythmia that is induced by the chest blow," said Dr. Christopher Madias, the director of the New England Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center.He worked with the doctors who researched and figured out the factors that cause...
News 12
Medical expert weighs in on Bills player's cardiac arrest
It's the moment that made football fans across the country hold their breath. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field in a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills confirmed the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. "It's not a heart attack," said Dr. Julio Panza, director of cardiology...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cardiologist explains what's behind cardiac arrest
People from around the country continue to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest moments after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday night. It appeared to be the kind of hit that happens regularly in football. So, what happened to make Hamlin collapse?. Dr. Kate...
WRAL
Triangle researcher discusses how rare Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest is
In the field of serious sports injuries, the University of North Carolina is home to some of the country's leading research, as the Matthew Gfeller Center is under its umbrella, studying brain injuries in athletics. The UNC System also has the National Center for Catastrophic Sports Injury Research. "It is...
Timing, CPR training, could mean the difference between life and death during cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati. The incident is a solemn reminder about the importance of CPR and AED training for the general public.
allnurses.com
Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest Has Health Professionals Talking About Commotio Cordis
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Football players understand that injuries are an occupational hazard. But what healthy 24 yr old, much less healthy 24 yr old professional athlete envisions a routine tackle turning into a life-threatening cardiac event? Certainly, neither Damar Hamlin, a fresh starter for the Buffalo Bills, nor even the team doctor could have predicted that before the big game was over, he’d be in ICU with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest.
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Doctors are calling on the public to familiarize themselves with lifesaving CPR techniques after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin received CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to restore his heartbeat on the field, the Bills said in a...
Experts stress importance of learning CPR for cardiac arrest emergencies
In the United States, there are about 100 to 150 sudden cardiac deaths during competitive sports each year, according to the American College of Cardiology.
After NFL player's collapse, doctors want more Americans to learn CPR
ST. LOUIS — Doctors want to see more people learn CPR and how to use AED machines. The conversation came to the national forefront after Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed after going into cardiac arrest on Monday night football. Dr. Khaled Awad said the situation was a...
Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin incident
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's scary hit, the bright lights of Monday Night Football are now shining a spotlight on cardiac health. This, after the Buffalo Bills announced the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, which left him in critical condition. "Cardiac arrest in general...
