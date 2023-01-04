COVID-19 continued to lead the news. At the start of the year, the Omicron variant surge led to a dramatic rise in cases and strain on the state’s hospitals and health care facilities. As we moved into summer, the state saw cases of mpox, a disease rarely seen in the United States, spread throughout California and much of the nation. Extreme heat followed, as did an early onset of respiratory viruses, the latter of which particularly impacted our youngest and oldest Californians.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO