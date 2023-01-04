Read full article on original website
Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,756, county case totals to 3,640,865 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 96,805 since March of 2020. No additional SCV deaths from COVID-19 were reported leaving the SCV death total at 530.
CDPH Year in Review: Top Public Health Issues of 2022
COVID-19 continued to lead the news. At the start of the year, the Omicron variant surge led to a dramatic rise in cases and strain on the state’s hospitals and health care facilities. As we moved into summer, the state saw cases of mpox, a disease rarely seen in the United States, spread throughout California and much of the nation. Extreme heat followed, as did an early onset of respiratory viruses, the latter of which particularly impacted our youngest and oldest Californians.
Changes Coming to City’s Waste Hauler, Organics Recycling
Two big changes are coming up for residents of the city of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023.
City Announces Santa Clarita Lifeguard Tryout Dates
Do you like swimming, working outside and giving back to the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! There are eight different pools in the City, which need staff to accommodate the popular summer aquatics programming. Interested applicants must be 16-years-old...
Feb. 23: SCV Chamber Centennial Celebration Awards, Installation
On Thursday, Feb. 23, the SCV Chamber will commemorate this historic milestone with a celebration of chamber members and the thriving SCV business community. Join the celebration for an evening of awards, food and cocktails. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Houchin Community Blood Bank Hosting SCV Mobile Drives
Houchin Community Blood Bank is challenging our community to commit to saving lives this year. Looking back at 2022, it was a common occurrence to see empty blood shelves. This year – with our communities help – we can end the blood shortage in Santa Clarita Valley. January,...
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center Earns Global Recognition for Highest Quality Stroke Care
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL – Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases. The Mission Hills hospital’s stroke program has long been recognized by Los Angeles County emergency medical...
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks 62nd For Keeping Personal New Year’s Resolutions
With Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight back against inflation”, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions, as well as expert commentary. This new report complements WalletHub’s list of the top New Year’s Financial Resolutions for 2023 and corresponding consumer survey.
Jan. 12: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Items on the agenda include the Old Town Newhall Mural Project Proposal and the 2023 Arts Grants Program. The full agenda is available below. The meeting will be held on the 1st Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita. Arts Commission. Regular...
Volunteer Youth Sports Coaches for 2023 Sought by Santa Clarita
Volunteer youth sports coaches are sought for a variety of programs offered by the city of Santa Clarita Youth Sports. 2023 Youth Sports Coaches: Spring T-Ball and Coach Pitch. Do you enjoy T-Ball and Coach Pitch, understand the game, and know the rules? Volunteer to coach in the Youth Sports T-Ball and Coach Pitch League and help teach our youth valuable skills such as teamwork, fair play, and sportsmanship while having fun! Games are held on Saturdays with occasional weeknight games. The season will consist of eight league games and one practice per week.
Stevenson Ranch Resident Among First Peace Corps Volunteers to Return to Service Overseas
“I’ve always wanted to live internationally and to experience a different culture. I also love teaching and helping others,” said Bruns. “I hope to make many amazing friendships, make a positive impact in my community, and improve my skills as an educator. I am most looking forward to working with children and eating delicious Thai food!”
County Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative Ask For Public Input
The LA County Prevention Services Task Force, which is supported by the Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative, is currently engaged in a multi-departmental, Countywide process to reimagine LA County’s prevention systems and services. This effort spans across physical and mental health, social services, housing and homelessness, aging and independence,...
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Patrick James Yates
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Patrick James Yates. Yates is a 29-year-old, male white, who was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m. on the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Rain Likely to Return to SCV for Remainder of Week
The National Weather Service is forecasting continued rain in the Santa Clarita Valley until Friday, when the sun will return with a temperature near 60. The forecast for Santa Clarita today through Friday is as follows:. Tonight: Rain, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Low around 42. South southeast...
