Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

First in nation Girl Scouts dream lab coming to Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A new Girls Scouts dream lab will be built in Gonzales later this month as part of a grant pilot program with Girl Scouts of the USA. According to officials, the dream lab will be one of the first two in the nation. The headquarters will...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Where to buy king cake in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plain, fruit-filled or Bavarian cream-filled — every type of king cake you’re looking for can be found in Baton Rouge. King cakes are traditionally sold beginning on Jan. 6 every year, which marks the official start of Mardi Gras season. The date refers to the Twelfth Night when the three wise men delivered gifts to baby Jesus, according to Eater.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
brproud.com

West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

Woman’s Hospital welcomes first Baton Rouge baby of 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first baby at Woman’s Hospital was born less than 20 minutes into the new year. The hospital says Autumn Sanford was born at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to the hospital, Autumn’s mother, Latrinda Stanford, didn’t expect to give birth until her due date on Jan. 15. The hospital gave the family a basket with books, supplies and a onesie that says, “First New Year Baby”.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tires dumped at business calls for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City clean-up volunteers pick up an average of 4,000 tires per year and they’re trying to clean up areas that may need extra help. For more than 15 years, Jake Spears has been fixing up people’s tires at his auto shop, but just because he fixes tires that does not mean he wants his business to become a dumping ground for stacks of rubber.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

High school trade courses coming to the west side

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge School leader implements new trade program for high school students. West Baton Rouge students are back in the classroom and school leaders are thinking about their future. They plan to launch a career and technical educational apprenticeship program in the Fall to increase students’ skills and give them more opportunities before they graduate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

