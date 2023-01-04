Bail Set at $25K for Man Arrested With Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl and Gun in Centralia

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Sirens: Counterfeit Money; Gang Graffiti; Threats to Blow Up Building; Burglary; Eluding Police
• A case of third-degree malicious mischief was reported on a property in the 100 block of South Market Boulevard just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30. • At approximately 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 2, a caller reported a white car drove past him in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and “threw something at his windows and windshield.” No damage to the caller’s vehicle was reported.
MyNorthwest.com
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
thejoltnews.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested after passerby gave chase
An alleged shoplifter was arrested with the help of a civilian who witnessed the man scuffling with a department store employee, the civilian had a gun and chased the suspect and fired his gun into the air. According to an Olympia Police Department report, the civilian ran after the suspect,...
Chronicle
Toledo Man Facing Felony Domestic Violence Charges Released on $100,000 Bail on Tuesday After Alleged Assault
A man facing domestic violence assault charges for allegedly striking and strangling a woman in Toledo on Monday was released from the Lewis County Jail on Tuesday after posting $100,000 bail. The defendant, Rodney L. Holt-Cherrington, 50, of Toledo, is accused of knocking a woman’s plate of food out of...
15-year-old, 21-year-old charged in King County armed robberies
SEATTLE — Detectives are linking a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man to an armed robbery spree in King County. The teen was arrested in November. The adult was taken into custody more than two weeks ago. The first charges filed focus on what police say happened on Nov....
q13fox.com
K9, patrol plane lead to arrest of suspected car thief who ran from police, hid in the woods
EDGEWOOD, Wash. - A man suspected of stealing a car and then leading police on a chase with it has been arrested after a K9 and Washington State Patrol airplane were able to lead Pierce County Sheriff's deputies to his hiding spot. Deputies responded to a call about a ‘suspicious’...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma to pay $1.25M to man injured in high-speed police chase
The City of Tacoma has agreed to pay $1.25 million to a man injured in a high-speed police chase. The Tacoma News Tribune reports the suit alleged a Tacoma police officer initiated a dangerous and unnecessary pursuit in 2018. In his police report, officer Matthew Riche saw Rhoneasha Mitchell speeding...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Arrest Two People in Alleged Sunday Shooting
Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies arrested two suspects in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting at a Woodland beach on New Year Day. No one was wounded. Authorities announced on Facebook on Tuesday that suspects in a truck fired on three beachgoers with a rifle. The suspects were later identified as 20-year-old Ben Cresap of Woodland and 20-year-old Travis Kowalski of Battle Ground.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $100,000 for Centralia man charged with home invasion
Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man who has been charged in Marion County Court with home invasion, aggravated battery, criminal trespass to property, and battery. Braulio Romero of South Sycamore is accused of breaking into an apartment at Library Apartments early New Year’s morning. Once...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $150K for Man Accused of Pinning Woman to Bed, Licking Her Face in Centralia
Bail has been set at $150,000 for the Chehalis man accused of pinning a woman down in her bed while licking her face after a New Year’s Eve party, then jumping the curb in his car in front of police. The defendant, John M. Gallivan, 40, was reportedly invited...
Chronicle
Sirens: Indecent Liberties; DUI Arrest; Theft; Assault; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 30. No injuries were reported. • A minor, non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1200 block of Belmont Avenue just after 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 1. DUI. • Richard...
Chronicle
Pierce County Police Ask Public to Be Careful After String of 8 Armed ATM Robberies
Tacoma police are investigating eight recent armed robberies at outdoor ATMs believed to be related. Police said Tuesday that people should be especially aware of their surroundings while using the machines. Police said victims have been robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money from ATMs in two locations in the last...
Tacoma police issue warning after 8 ATM robberies at gunpoint
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are telling to people to be vigilant after eight robberies at ATMs, seven of which were at the same location. In the past two weeks, the police department took seven robbery reports from a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue and one at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet at 3510 South 56th Street.
17-Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Teenager In Tacoma
Police say the shooter and victim knew each other.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu
A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
q13fox.com
Suspects accused of 8 armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma
We're learning more about the armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma. Police tell us two thieves targeted customers at a Chase Bank ATM on Pacific Ave. seven times.
Chronicle
Second Brother Wanted in Connection With Thurston County Death in Custody, Police Say
The second of two brothers wanted in connection with a homicide in a Lacey motel parking lot last summer is now in custody, Lacey police say. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by North Las Vegas Police after a long pursuit, according to a news release from Lacey police.
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner Breaks Down 2022 Death Totals
Fatal at a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, fentanyl has been a concern for law enforcement and government officials in recent years due to its deadly impact across Southwest Washington. Lewis County is not exempt from that impact, as the drug was the only...
KEPR
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
